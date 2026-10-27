IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Win Toss, Shreyas Iyer Elects To Bowl First

India have won the toss and have opted to field! The Men in Blue face New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington's Hnry Stadium today, aiming to extend their winning run. The visitors, led by Shreyas Iyer, have taken a 2-0 lead in the series after securing four-wicket victories in each of the opening two matches.

India lead the series 2-0, but the results do not tell the full story, as both matches have been closely contested. The first two games went down to the final overs, with the finishes coming at 19.4 and 19.5 overs, respectively, as India managed to come out on top under pressure. New Zealand will be hoping the change of venue helps them bounce back. With the series on the line, the hosts need a strong performance to stay in contention.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, post the toss, said: "We are going to bowl. Certain aspects we definitely need to keep improving. The dimensions and conditions are different, so the quicker we adapt the better for us. Lot of players are pretty mature to understand when they are not starting. Same team for us."

Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

New Zealand have made three changes to their playing XI for the third T20I. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith have been left out, while Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne have come into the side.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.

What to expect from the pitch?

The surface at Wellington Regional Stadium is expected to offer some help to the fast bowlers. Strong winds could also make batting challenging, forcing players to adjust their approach. Considering the conditions, bowling first after winning the toss could be a sensible option, as batting may become comparatively easier in the second innings.