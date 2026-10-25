India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match Date, Time, Live Streaming & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India leads 2-0, aiming to clinch series Tuesday in Wellington.

Third T20I starts 12:30 PM IST; pitch favors early fast bowlers.

India won two previous close encounters, successfully chasing high totals.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India are one victory away from sealing the five-match T20I series against New Zealand as the teams prepare for the third encounter. After two thrilling finishes in Christchurch, the action now shifts to Wellington, where the visitors will have their first opportunity to clinch the series. The opening two games have showcased India’s ability to hold their nerve under pressure. New Zealand will be desperate to respond on home soil and keep the contest alive.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Match Date & Time

The IND vs NZ 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 27, 12:30 PM IST at Wellington’s Henry Stadium.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: TV & Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can watch the India vs New Zealand third T20I live on Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Digital streaming will be available through the Sony LIV app or website via a paid subscription.

Wellington Pitch Report: What Can Players Expect?

The surface at the Henry Stadium is expected to offer early assistance to fast bowlers, with bounce and movement available for those using the new ball.

Batting conditions may become more favourable as the innings progresses, potentially creating opportunities for a substantial total.

Wind and humidity could influence the opening overs, making the toss an important factor.

Bowling first may appeal to the captain winning the toss, particularly if the conditions help seamers early on. Chasing could also be an attractive option at the venue.

India vs New Zealand: How the First Two T20Is Unfolded

India have taken a 2-0 lead, but neither victory came easily.

In the series opener at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval, New Zealand posted 226 runs. India chased down the imposing target with just two deliveries remaining.

The second match was equally close. New Zealand set India a target of 181, but the visitors once again held their nerve, reaching the total with one ball to spare.

Another win in Wellington would put the series beyond New Zealand’s reach.