IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs New Zealand T20I series has reached its second stop, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.

The match is scheduled to be played later today with the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, leading 1-0. Needless to say, Mitchell Santner's men would be hoping for a comeback to level the equation.

However, they will have to overcome the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Sing, who are looking to be in the form of their lives.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match and toss time, as well as live streaming details.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match Time

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is only a few hours away from now.

Fixtures in the shortest format tend to go on for around 3 to 3.5 hours, so expect an action-packed evening with all the talent on either side.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Toss Time

The toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be conducted around half an hour before the match time, that is 6:30 PM IST.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner should also reveal their playing XIs for the night after the coin toss has been conducted.

India hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to the toss of late, even having lost the toss in their first fixture. However, they have been able to deliver with results despite this slight misfortune.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live stream will be available only on JioHotstar. Fans can log onto the app or website to watch the match, but it must be noted that they will need an active subscription.

As for those who wish to watch on TV, the Star Sports Network channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand T20I later this evening.