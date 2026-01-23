The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Live Streaming Details
India face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Raipur. Get match timing, toss details, live streaming info, and all you need to follow the clash tonight.
The India vs New Zealand T20I series has reached its second stop, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur.
The match is scheduled to be played later today with the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, leading 1-0. Needless to say, Mitchell Santner's men would be hoping for a comeback to level the equation.
However, they will have to overcome the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Sing, who are looking to be in the form of their lives.
For those interested in catching all the action, here are IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match and toss time, as well as live streaming details.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match Time
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is only a few hours away from now.
Fixtures in the shortest format tend to go on for around 3 to 3.5 hours, so expect an action-packed evening with all the talent on either side.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Toss Time
The toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be conducted around half an hour before the match time, that is 6:30 PM IST.
Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner should also reveal their playing XIs for the night after the coin toss has been conducted.
India hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to the toss of late, even having lost the toss in their first fixture. However, they have been able to deliver with results despite this slight misfortune.
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details
The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live stream will be available only on JioHotstar. Fans can log onto the app or website to watch the match, but it must be noted that they will need an active subscription.
As for those who wish to watch on TV, the Star Sports Network channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand T20I later this evening.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
What time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?
When will the toss for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I take place?
The toss will be conducted approximately half an hour before the match, at 6:30 PM IST.
Where can I watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live?
You can watch the live stream on JioHotstar. For television broadcast, tune into the Star Sports Network channels.
What is the current series score between India and New Zealand?
India is currently leading the series 1-0 against New Zealand.