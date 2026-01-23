Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Live Streaming Details

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match & Toss Time, Live Streaming Details

India face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Raipur. Get match timing, toss details, live streaming info, and all you need to follow the clash tonight.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs New Zealand T20I series has reached its second stop, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur. 

The match is scheduled to be played later today with the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, leading 1-0. Needless to say, Mitchell Santner's men would be hoping for a comeback to level the equation.

However, they will have to overcome the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Sing, who are looking to be in the form of their lives. 

For those interested in catching all the action, here are IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match and toss time, as well as live streaming details.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Match Time

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which is only a few hours away from now. 

Fixtures in the shortest format tend to go on for around 3 to 3.5 hours, so expect an action-packed evening with all the talent on either side.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Toss Time

The toss for the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be conducted around half an hour before the match time, that is 6:30 PM IST. 

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner should also reveal their playing XIs for the night after the coin toss has been conducted. 

India hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to the toss of late, even having lost the toss in their first fixture. However, they have been able to deliver with results despite this slight misfortune.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live stream will be available only on JioHotstar. Fans can log onto the app or website to watch the match, but it must be noted that they will need an active subscription.

As for those who wish to watch on TV, the Star Sports Network channels will air the live broadcast of the India vs New Zealand T20I later this evening.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

When will the toss for the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I take place?

The toss will be conducted approximately half an hour before the match, at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live?

You can watch the live stream on JioHotstar. For television broadcast, tune into the Star Sports Network channels.

What is the current series score between India and New Zealand?

India is currently leading the series 1-0 against New Zealand.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I IND Vs NZ Live Streaming IND Vs NZ Match Time IND Vs NZ Toss Time
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Republic Day Parade To Showcase S-400 Defence System That Shot Down Pak Jets During Op Sindoor
Republic Day Parade To Showcase S-400 Defence System Used In Op Sindoor
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget