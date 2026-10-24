India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at the Hagley Oval.

Samson, Iyer, Dhir performed well in first T20I.

Match begins 12:30 PM IST on Sony Sports/Sony LIV.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the second T20I. Shreyas Iyer’s side won the opening match and will aim to build on that result as the teams continue their tour. India’s first outing featured a useful contribution from Sanju Samson, who scored a half-century, while the captain and Naman Dhir added 42 runs each to help the side recover after a brief batting collapse. Those performances will offer India encouragement heading into the second fixture, although the team will want greater consistency across the batting order.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, October 24.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

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What time will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 12:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live television broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live online?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will be keen to respond on home soil and level the series.

With four matches still to follow after the opener and Ishan Kishan ruled out of today's game, the hosts have an opportunity to regain momentum.