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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Match

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India lead New Zealand 1-0 after winning the opener. Check the match date, start time, TV broadcast and live streaming details in India.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at the Hagley Oval.
  • Samson, Iyer, Dhir performed well in first T20I.
  • Match begins 12:30 PM IST on Sony Sports/Sony LIV.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they face New Zealand in the second T20I. Shreyas Iyer’s side won the opening match and will aim to build on that result as the teams continue their tour. India’s first outing featured a useful contribution from Sanju Samson, who scored a half-century, while the captain and Naman Dhir added 42 runs each to help the side recover after a brief batting collapse. Those performances will offer India encouragement heading into the second fixture, although the team will want greater consistency across the batting order.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, October 24.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Read More: 'Don’t Jump To Conclusions': Ex-India Star Defends Gautam Gambhir Over Ishan Kishan Debate

What time will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 12:00 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live television broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I live online?

The match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.

Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will be keen to respond on home soil and level the series.

With four matches still to follow after the opener and Ishan Kishan ruled out of today's game, the hosts have an opportunity to regain momentum.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time will the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 12:00 PM IST.

How can viewers in India watch the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

Viewers in India can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

What was the result of the first T20I between India and New Zealand?

India won the opening match, taking a lead in the five-match T20I series. Sanju Samson scored a half-century, contributing to India's win.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ishan Kishan Shreyas Iyer IND Vs NZ T20Is SANJU SAMSON
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