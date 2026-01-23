India and New Zealand are set to clash in the second match of five-match T20I series, taking place in Raipur today. India currently leads the series 1-0 after a mega win in the opening game. The hosts will look to strengthen their advantage, New Zealand will aim to bounce back and level the series 1-1.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I in Raipur

The second T20I will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Match start time: 7:00 PM IST

Toss: 6:30 PM IST

Where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Streaming: JioTV and JioHotstar app/website

Raipur Pitch Review

Raipur surface typically offers a balanced contest. Fast bowlers may find early bounce and carry, but the pitch often slows down, making spinners crucial in the middle overs. Large boundaries demand precise timing rather than raw power. Expect a competitive total around 160-180, with dew likely favoring chasers.

India dominated first T20

In the first T20I at Nagpur, India delivered a near-perfect performance in all departments. Batting first, the Indian side posted a massive total of 238/7 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma starred with a powerful 84 off 35 balls, while Rinku Singh added an explosive 44 off 20 balls* in the final overs to push the score even higher.

India’s bowlers were equally impressive. New Zealand, chasing the target, could manage only 190/7. Although Glenn Phillips scored a valiant 78 off 40 balls, the rest of the batting lineup struggled against India’s bowling attack.

Team Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan, Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi, Christian Clarke.

