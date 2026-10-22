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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live

Here are the details regarding India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match schedule, television broadcast and online streaming in India.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

India are set to begin their lengthy tour of New Zealand with the opening match of a five-game T20I series. The T20I leg will be followed by five One-Day Internationals and two Test matches. The first encounter will mark the return of India and New Zealand to the cricket field against each other since they met in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will be eager to get back to winning ways after their recent T20I series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand will look to make the most of home conditions and the availability of key players.

With both teams preparing for an exciting series opener, fans will be keen to catch all the action live. Here are the details regarding the match schedule, television broadcast and online streaming in India.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Match Details

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I be played?

The opening T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Thursday, October 22, in Indian Standard Time.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I be played?

The match will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live in India?

Indian viewers can watch live television broadcast of IND-NZ match on Sony Sports Network.

Where can fans watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I?

The match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: 3 New Zealand Players Who Could Prove Dangerous For India

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
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