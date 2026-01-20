Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Suryakumar Yadav's India is set to take on Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for the first fixture.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be played on January 21, 2026 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. 

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has a perfect bilateral series record as captain in the shortest format so far, the Men in Blue would be eager to get back at the Blackcaps for their defeat in the preceding One Day International (ODI) series. 

This is also a crucial final step for both teams before they enter the ICC T20 World Cup in Februar, more so for India, who will step in as the defending champions and will be playing at home.

For fans who won't be in attendance at the VCA Stadium for the India vs New Zealand T20I on Wednesday, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details so they can catch all the action.  

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: How To Watch Live Stream

Fans can log onto the JioHotstar app or website to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live stream.

That said, they will have to login to the platform with an account that has an active subscription to be able to watch the complete match.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: TV Broadcast

Certain Star Sports Network TV channels will air the IND vs NZ 1st T20I live on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the evening.

India vs New Zealand: When To Watch

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be underway from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST. 

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner should reveal their playing XIs after the toss is conducted, but here's a look at India and New Zealand's full squads for the series:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

NZ - Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the IND vs NZ 1st T20I being played?

The match will be played on January 21, 2026, at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium (VCA) in Nagpur.

How can I watch the IND vs NZ 1st T20I live?

You can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app or website. An active subscription is required to view the complete match.

What time does the IND vs NZ 1st T20I start?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss is expected to take place around 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

The match will be broadcast live on certain Star Sports Network TV channels.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I IND Vs NZ Live Streaming IND Vs NZ T20 Live
