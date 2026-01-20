India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be played on January 21, 2026 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has a perfect bilateral series record as captain in the shortest format so far, the Men in Blue would be eager to get back at the Blackcaps for their defeat in the preceding One Day International (ODI) series.

This is also a crucial final step for both teams before they enter the ICC T20 World Cup in Februar, more so for India, who will step in as the defending champions and will be playing at home.

For fans who won't be in attendance at the VCA Stadium for the India vs New Zealand T20I on Wednesday, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details so they can catch all the action.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: How To Watch Live Stream

Fans can log onto the JioHotstar app or website to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live stream.

That said, they will have to login to the platform with an account that has an active subscription to be able to watch the complete match.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: TV Broadcast

Certain Star Sports Network TV channels will air the IND vs NZ 1st T20I live on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the evening.

India vs New Zealand: When To Watch

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I will be underway from 7:00 PM IST onwards, with the toss likely to be held around 6:30 PM IST.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mitchell Santner should reveal their playing XIs after the toss is conducted, but here's a look at India and New Zealand's full squads for the series:

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi

NZ - Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi