India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Live

As the 2026 cricket season kicks off, the primary focus for Indian cricket fans is the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

The opening clash, held on Sunday, January 11, at the newly built Kotambi Stadium (BCA Stadium) in Vadodara, represents a big moment for the sport in the region, bringing men’s international cricket back to the city after 16 years.

Broadcasting and Live Streaming Details

For fans looking to catch every delivery of this encounter, multiple platforms are available across television and digital streaming. IND vs NZ 1st ODI match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM.

Television Broadcast (India): The Star Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the series. Fans can tune into various Star Sports channels, which will provide coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Live Streaming (India): For those preferring to watch on mobile devices or computers, the match is available via the JioHotstar app and website. This reflects the consolidated digital landscape following the major merger in the Indian media space.

International Viewers

New Zealand: Fans can watch the action on Sky Sport NZ.

USA: Willow TV via Sling TV will provide live coverage.

UK: The series is being aired on TNT Sports.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Fox Sports are the primary broadcasters.

Series Significance and Key Returns

IND vs NZ ODI series marks the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the ODI setup. Following their retirement from T20Is in 2025, the veteran duo has been fine-tuning their skills in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy, where both showed exceptional form.

This series is also a test for Shubman Gill as captain, particularly as he seeks to re-establish his dominance after being omitted from the 2026 T20 World Cup squad.

With a flat pitch and heavy dew expected in Vadodara, the match is likely to be a high-scoring thriller, setting the tone for the rest of the 2026 international calendar.