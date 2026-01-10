Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel, Online Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel, Online Details

India will be looking to start the year on a positive note at home, while New Zealand will aim to challenge the hosts with their disciplined bowling attack and strong all-round depth.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI marks beginning of India’s white-ball calendar in 2026, and excitement is high as two of game's biggest stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, return to action.

The opening match of the three-game ODI series will be played on Sunday, January 11, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with the contest scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is expected to take place at 1:00 PM.

IND vs NZ ODI series is important for both sides. India will be looking to start the year on a positive note at home, while New Zealand will aim to challenge the hosts with their disciplined bowling attack and strong all-round depth.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place on January 11, 2026.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played at BCA Stadium, Vadodara

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI start?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Telecast Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand India Vs New Zealand Live India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming IND Vs NZ Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
World
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
Not 63, But Over 200 Protesters Killed In Ongoing Iran Protests, Claims Tehran Doctor
India
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
Estranged Cousins Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage After 2 Years, Launch NCP Manifesto For Pune Polls
World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget