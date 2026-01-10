India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming: Date, Time, TV Channel, Online Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI marks beginning of India’s white-ball calendar in 2026, and excitement is high as two of game's biggest stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, return to action.

The opening match of the three-game ODI series will be played on Sunday, January 11, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with the contest scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is expected to take place at 1:00 PM.

IND vs NZ ODI series is important for both sides. India will be looking to start the year on a positive note at home, while New Zealand will aim to challenge the hosts with their disciplined bowling attack and strong all-round depth.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will take place on January 11, 2026.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match be played?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will be played at BCA Stadium, Vadodara

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st ODI start?

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Telecast Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

IND vs NZ Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.