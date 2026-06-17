India vs Netherlands Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs Netherlands T20 WC: India will aim to build on their winning start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as they face the Netherlands in their next group-stage fixture. The Women in Blue opened their campaign with a commanding win over Pakistan, powered by a strong batting effort and a match-winning spell from Deepti Sharma. Another victory would significantly strengthen India's position and keep momentum firmly on their side. The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be eager to challenge one of the tournament favourites and make a statement of their own as they lock horns in Leeds today.

Coin toss for the IND vs NED Women's T20 World Cup match will be conducted at 6:30 PM IST, with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.