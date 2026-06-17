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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Netherlands Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs Netherlands Women's T20 World Cup: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on Netherlands in their next ICC Women's T20 World Cup match. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.

Reported By : Suyash Sahay | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 06:15 PM (IST)

India vs Netherlands T20 WC: India will aim to build on their winning start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as they face the Netherlands in their next group-stage fixture. The Women in Blue opened their campaign with a commanding win over Pakistan, powered by a strong batting effort and a match-winning spell from Deepti Sharma. Another victory would significantly strengthen India's position and keep momentum firmly on their side. The Netherlands, meanwhile, will be eager to challenge one of the tournament favourites and make a statement of their own as they lock horns in Leeds today.

Coin toss for the IND vs NED Women's T20 World Cup match will be conducted at 6:30 PM IST, with the playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Women's T20 World Cup India Vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup
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