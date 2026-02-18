Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash

IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Follow all key moments, major turning points and live updates from India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A showdown against the Netherlands.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 05:24 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Today 18 Feb Narendra modi stadium ahmedabad group a match ind vs ned live updates IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash
India vs Netherlands LIVE Score:
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

IND vs NED T20 WC: India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, have already secured their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026. Comprehensive victories over USA, Namibia and Pakistan ensured smooth passage from Group A, leaving their final group-stage encounter as a formality, at least from their perspective. On Wednesday, February 18, the Men in Blue face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, closing out their league commitments in front of a home crowd.

For the Netherlands, however, this is anything but routine. The Dutch remain mathematically in contention and will approach the contest knowing that only a win can keep their slim hopes alive.

India Seek Momentum Ahead of Super 8s

Having already ticked the qualification box, India may view this encounter as an opportunity to fine-tune combinations and maintain their winning rhythm.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side has looked assured throughout the group phase, displaying balance with both bat and ball.

Even in a match where nothing tangible is at stake, professional pride and the desire to carry a flawless record into the Super 8s could prove significant.

While qualification is no longer a concern for India, the fixture still carries weight in terms of momentum, rhythm and squad confidence heading into the knockout rounds. A strong finish would reinforce their credentials as one of the tournament favourites. 

Netherlands Cling to Qualification Hopes

For the Dutch, the equation is simple but daunting.

They must secure a positive result and rely on other outcomes to go their way. Facing an unbeaten Indian side in Ahmedabad presents a formidable challenge, yet the high-stakes nature of the contest could inspire a spirited performance.

The Netherlands have shown resilience in patches during the tournament and will need their key players to deliver under pressure.

However, their chances of qualification also depend on whether Pakistan beat Namibia or not in the preceding fixture.

17:24 PM (IST)  •  18 Feb 2026

IND vs NED LIVE Score: Must-Win Fixture

While India have already qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s, this is a must-win match for the Netherlands to keep their chances alive (while also hoping for Pakistan's loss against Namibia).

Load More
Tags :
Ishan Kishan T20 World Cup India Vs Netherlands Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs NED
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash
IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash
Cricket
ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot
ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot
Cricket
Can Pakistan Qualify Even If They Lose To Namibia? Super 8 Qualification Scenario Explained
Can Pakistan Qualify Even If They Lose To Namibia? Super 8 Qualification Scenario Explained
Cricket
ICC's Backup Plan: This Country To Host 2029 And 2031 World Cup If India Misses Out
ICC's Backup Plan: This Country To Host 2029 And 2031 World Cup If India Misses Out
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget