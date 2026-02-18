IND vs NED LIVE Score, T20 WC: Narendra Modi Stadium Hosts India's Final Group Stage Clash

IND vs NED T20 WC: India, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, have already secured their place in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026. Comprehensive victories over USA, Namibia and Pakistan ensured smooth passage from Group A, leaving their final group-stage encounter as a formality, at least from their perspective. On Wednesday, February 18, the Men in Blue face the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, closing out their league commitments in front of a home crowd.

For the Netherlands, however, this is anything but routine. The Dutch remain mathematically in contention and will approach the contest knowing that only a win can keep their slim hopes alive.

India Seek Momentum Ahead of Super 8s

Having already ticked the qualification box, India may view this encounter as an opportunity to fine-tune combinations and maintain their winning rhythm.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side has looked assured throughout the group phase, displaying balance with both bat and ball.

Even in a match where nothing tangible is at stake, professional pride and the desire to carry a flawless record into the Super 8s could prove significant.

While qualification is no longer a concern for India, the fixture still carries weight in terms of momentum, rhythm and squad confidence heading into the knockout rounds. A strong finish would reinforce their credentials as one of the tournament favourites.

Netherlands Cling to Qualification Hopes

For the Dutch, the equation is simple but daunting.

They must secure a positive result and rely on other outcomes to go their way. Facing an unbeaten Indian side in Ahmedabad presents a formidable challenge, yet the high-stakes nature of the contest could inspire a spirited performance.

The Netherlands have shown resilience in patches during the tournament and will need their key players to deliver under pressure.

However, their chances of qualification also depend on whether Pakistan beat Namibia or not in the preceding fixture.