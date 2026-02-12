Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India Aim To Continue Winning Run

India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India Aim To Continue Winning Run

India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India, after a hard-fought win against USA, aim to solidify their lead at top of table before their much-awaited clash with Pakistan this Sunday.

By : Shivam Sharma  | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 05:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates
India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates
Source : ABPLIVE AI

Background

India vs Namibia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Defending champions India are set to face Namibia in their second Group A encounter of the 2026 T20 World Cup today, February 12, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Following a hard-fought opening victory against the USA, the "Men in Blue" aim to solidify their lead at the top of the table before their high-voltage clash with Pakistan this Sunday.

The Health Factor: Reshuffling XI

The primary headline for India is the fitness of their explosive opening pair. Abhishek Sharma is likely to miss out after a severe stomach infection led to his brief hospitalization in Delhi. In his absence, Sanju Samson is poised for a World Cup debut, likely partnering Ishan Kishan at the top. On a positive note, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a viral fever and is expected to replace Mohammed Siraj to spearhead the attack alongside Arshdeep Singh.

Namibia’s Uphill Battle

Namibia enters this contest following a seven-wicket loss to the Netherlands. While the Gerhard Erasmus-led side are underdogs, they are well-acclimatized to the Delhi conditions. Key threats include left-arm pacer Ruben Trumpelmann, who has a knack for early breakthroughs, and veteran all-rounder JJ Smit. Captain Erasmus will be vital in navigating India’s mystery spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy on a surface that traditionally aids slower bowlers as the match progresses.

Pitch and Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its short boundaries and batter-friendly decks. However, with the 7:00 PM IST start, the dew factor will be decisive. Teams winning the toss are highly likely to bowl first to avoid a slippery ball in the second innings.

Match Details:

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Live Stream: JioHotstar (India)

Head-to-Head: India 1 - 0 Namibia

Probable Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

17:01 PM (IST)  •  12 Feb 2026

IND vs NAM Live Score: Probable playing XIs

India Probable XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Namibia Probable XI: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo

Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup LIVE T20 World Cup 2026 India Vs Namibia Live India Vs Namibia Live Score
New Update
