India vs Namibia Head-To-Head Record, Delhi Pitch Report, Predicted XIs & Live Streaming

After a closely contested victory against USA, Team India will aim to fine-tune their lineup when they take the field against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Namibia Head to Head Record, Delhi Pitch Report, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming: As India gears up for its second Group A fixture of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia today, February 12, all eyes are on the capital city.

Following a hard-fought win over USA, the Men in Blue look to refine their combination at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

India and Namibia have crossed paths only once in T20 Internationals prior to this tournament.

Matches Played: 1

India Won: 1

Namibia Won: 0

Last Meeting: India defeated Namibia by 9 wickets during 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Delhi Pitch Report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

The surface in Delhi is famously batter-friendly, characterized by even bounce and a lightning-fast outfield.

High-Scoring Ground: The relatively short boundaries make it a nightmare for bowlers, especially in the powerplay.

Early Swing: While pacers might find some movement with the new ball under lights, the pitch generally flattens out.

The Dew Factor: Humidity levels are expected to be around 40%. If dew sets in during the second innings, the ball will become difficult for spinners to grip, making chasing the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team India: With Abhishek Sharma doubtful following a stomach infection, Sanju Samson is expected to make his World Cup debut at the top. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the XI after recovering from viral fever.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Team Namibia: The "Eagles" are likely to stick to the core that fought hard against the Netherlands.

Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

TV (India): Star Sports Network (Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website.

Namibia: SuperSport.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between India and Namibia in T20 Internationals?

India and Namibia have played each other only once in T20 Internationals. India won that match by 9 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

What is the pitch report for the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi?

The Delhi pitch is known to be batter-friendly with even bounce and a fast outfield, making it a high-scoring ground. Pacers might find some early swing, but the pitch tends to flatten out.

What is the expected playing XI for Team India?

Sanju Samson is likely to debut for India, replacing the doubtful Abhishek Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah also returns to the XI. The rest of the team includes Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

How can I watch the India vs Namibia match live in India?

The match can be watched on the Star Sports Network in various languages. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Published at : 12 Feb 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
