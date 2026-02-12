Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







India vs Namibia Head to Head Record, Delhi Pitch Report, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming: As India gears up for its second Group A fixture of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup against Namibia today, February 12, all eyes are on the capital city.

Following a hard-fought win over USA, the Men in Blue look to refine their combination at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India vs Namibia Head-to-Head Record

India and Namibia have crossed paths only once in T20 Internationals prior to this tournament.

Matches Played: 1

India Won: 1

Namibia Won: 0

Last Meeting: India defeated Namibia by 9 wickets during 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Delhi Pitch Report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

The surface in Delhi is famously batter-friendly, characterized by even bounce and a lightning-fast outfield.

High-Scoring Ground: The relatively short boundaries make it a nightmare for bowlers, especially in the powerplay.

Early Swing: While pacers might find some movement with the new ball under lights, the pitch generally flattens out.

The Dew Factor: Humidity levels are expected to be around 40%. If dew sets in during the second innings, the ball will become difficult for spinners to grip, making chasing the preferred option.

Predicted Playing XIs

Team India: With Abhishek Sharma doubtful following a stomach infection, Sanju Samson is expected to make his World Cup debut at the top. Jasprit Bumrah returns to the XI after recovering from viral fever.

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Team Namibia: The "Eagles" are likely to stick to the core that fought hard against the Netherlands.

Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Match Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

TV (India): Star Sports Network (Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada).

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website.

Namibia: SuperSport.