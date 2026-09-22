India vs Japan T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs Japan T20: India and Japan are set to create a slice of cricket history in Sano on Tuesday as they meet for the first time in an official international match. The one-off T20I, part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic ties, comes just before both sides begin their Asian Games campaigns. The Men In Blue arrive as three time and reigning ICC T20 world champions and a dominant force in the format, while Japan enter the contest ranked 41st globally.

Toss for the historic India vs Japan T20I is scheduled to be held at 9:00 AM IST. All details will be updated here accordingly.

India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming In India

Indian viewers can catch the historic contest across both digital and television platforms.

Live Streaming: FanCode

Telecast: Star Sports Network

FanCode has the exclusive streaming rights for the match in India, while the Star Sports Network will provide live television coverage.

India vs Japan T20I Telecast In Japan

The match will also be available to audiences in Japan through free-to-air television on Tochigi TV, giving local fans the opportunity to watch their national team take on the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

With the fixture marking a historic occasion for both sides, local viewers will have a chance to watch Japan test themselves against one of the leading teams in international T20 cricket.