This T20I is their first official international match, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties. It also precedes both teams' Asian Games campaigns.
India vs Japan T20I: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs
India take on Japan in a one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead.
India vs Japan T20: India and Japan are set to create a slice of cricket history in Sano on Tuesday as they meet for the first time in an official international match. The one-off T20I, part of the celebrations marking 75 years of India-Japan diplomatic ties, comes just before both sides begin their Asian Games campaigns. The Men In Blue arrive as three time and reigning ICC T20 world champions and a dominant force in the format, while Japan enter the contest ranked 41st globally.
Toss for the historic India vs Japan T20I is scheduled to be held at 9:00 AM IST. All details will be updated here accordingly.
India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming In India
Indian viewers can catch the historic contest across both digital and television platforms.
Live Streaming: FanCode
Telecast: Star Sports Network
FanCode has the exclusive streaming rights for the match in India, while the Star Sports Network will provide live television coverage.
India vs Japan T20I Telecast In Japan
The match will also be available to audiences in Japan through free-to-air television on Tochigi TV, giving local fans the opportunity to watch their national team take on the reigning T20 World Cup champions.
With the fixture marking a historic occasion for both sides, local viewers will have a chance to watch Japan test themselves against one of the leading teams in international T20 cricket.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the India vs Japan T20 match?
How can viewers in India watch the India vs Japan T20I?
Indian viewers can stream the match on FanCode. For television coverage, the Star Sports Network will provide live telecast.
Where can Japanese audiences watch the historic T20 match?
The match will be available to audiences in Japan on free-to-air television via Tochigi TV, giving local fans the opportunity to watch.
How do the India and Japan cricket teams compare?
India are three-time and reigning ICC T20 world champions and a dominant force. Japan enters the contest ranked 41st globally.