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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Umpire Clash Goes Viral After Controversial Wide Call Rocks Japan T20I

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer’s Umpire Clash Goes Viral After Controversial Wide Call Rocks Japan T20I

Watch Shreyas Iyer’s animated reaction after a controversial wide call during India’s thrilling two-run win over Japan in the historic T20I.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India secured a close two-run victory over Japan.
  • Captain Shreyas Iyer disputed umpire's crucial wide ball call.
  • Umpire reversed decision, allowing India to secure victory.

India vs Japan T20I Controversy: Shreyas Iyer was at the centre of a tense moment during India’s dramatic two-run win over Japan after a late umpiring decision briefly added to the pressure on the Indian captain in a remarkable five-over T20I.

With Japan chasing 33 in a rain-shortened contest at the Sano International Cricket Ground, India needed a composed finish after being pushed to the brink. The final over turned particularly tense when a delivery from Axar Patel was initially called a wide.

WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Confronts Umpire Over Wide Call

The decision immediately caught Axar Patel’s attention, with the India all-rounder appearing unhappy with the call. Another wide at that stage would have given Japan additional runs while keeping the chase alive.

Iyer was then seen speaking to the umpire as India attempted to protect their slender advantage. The India captain’s animated reaction quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the dramatic finish.

WATCH VIDEO

The on-field officials were Chris Thurgate and Chris Brown, with Vengalil Kutty serving as the match referee. The match records confirm Thurgate and Brown as the on-field umpires.

The decision was subsequently changed, with the delivery ruled legal. That reversal proved significant as India were desperately trying to prevent Japan from completing what would have been a remarkable chase.

The sequence added another layer of drama to a match that had already taken an unexpected turn after rain reduced the contest to only five overs per side.

WATCH POST

India Survive Japan Scare By Two Runs

India managed only 32/4 from their five overs after Japan's bowlers kept the Indian batting line-up under pressure. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16 from 12 balls, while Sanju Samson contributed nine.

Japan's reply went down to the final stages as the hosts finished on 30/3. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming scored 12, while Benjamin Ito-Davis made nine, but Japan ultimately fell two runs short.

Washington Sundar played a key role for India with two wickets, while Axar Patel bowled two overs without taking a wicket. India eventually held their nerve despite Japan mounting serious pressure during the shortened chase.

The result gave India a narrow victory in the historic first men's international meeting between the two countries. The match was also India's final competitive outing before their men's Asian Games campaign begins later this month.

Shreyas Iyer’s Reaction Adds To Dramatic Finish

Iyer's response to the disputed wide call provided a striking visual from an already unusual international match. With only five overs available to each side, every delivery carried added importance.

The India captain had also made history earlier in the contest by choosing to bat first in a five-over-a-side T20I, becoming the first captain from a Full Member nation to make that decision in such a shortened international match.

India ultimately escaped with a two-run victory, but the late umpiring exchange ensured that the final over became one of the most memorable moments of the India vs Japan T20I.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main controversy during the India vs Japan T20I match?

The controversy involved Indian captain Shreyas Iyer confronting an umpire over a wide call during the final over. The decision was made on a delivery from Axar Patel and was later reversed, ruling the ball legal.

What was the final result of the India vs Japan T20I?

India secured a narrow two-run victory over Japan in the rain-shortened five-over match. India scored 32/4, and Japan finished on 30/3.

Why was the India vs Japan T20I match particularly notable?

It was the historic first men's international meeting between the two countries. The match was rain-shortened to only five overs per side, adding to its dramatic finish.

Who were the on-field umpires for the match?

The on-field officials were Chris Thurgate and Chris Brown. Vengalil Kutty served as the match referee for the game.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Axar Patel Team India Shreyas Iyer Cricket Video T20I India Vs Japan Japan Cricket India Vs Japan 2026 Shreyas Iyer Reaction
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