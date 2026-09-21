India vs Japan T20I 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Historic India-Japan T20I on Sept 22 marks diplomatic ties.

Match at Japan's Sano Ground prepares for Asian Games.

Shreyas Iyer leads India; Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming captains Japan.

FanCode, Star Sports, Tochigi TV will broadcast the match.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: India will face Japan in a historic one-off T20 International on Tuesday, September 22, with the Suzuki Cup set to mark the first-ever men's T20I meeting between the two nations. The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, Japan, and will serve as an important preparation game ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Date, Time And Venue

The India vs Japan T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST, which is 1:00 PM local time in Japan.

The fixture has been officially named the Suzuki Cup and forms part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. The match comes under the broader “Sport 75” initiative aimed at strengthening sporting exchanges between the two countries.

India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming And Telecast

Indian cricket fans can watch the historic T20I live on FanCode, which has the exclusive streaming rights in India. The match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

In Japan, the match is scheduled to be shown free-to-air on Tochigi TV, giving local audiences an opportunity to watch Japan take on the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

India vs Japan T20I: India Squad

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with a strong squad selected for both the Japan T20I and the men's Asian Games campaign. The updated squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam.

Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the Japan match and the Asian Games because of a side strain, with Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement.

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Squad

Japan will be captained by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, their leading T20I run-scorer. The squad also includes experienced players such as Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb, while the same group has been selected for Japan's Asian Games campaign.

Japan have deliberately used the fixture as part of their preparations for the Asian Games. The hosts will enter the match against an India side that currently holds the T20 World Cup title and is ranked No. 1 in the format.

India vs Japan: First-Ever T20I Meeting

There is no previous men's T20I head-to-head record between India and Japan because the September 22 fixture will be their first meeting in international T20 cricket. For Japan, the contest provides an opportunity to face one of the world's leading sides on home soil.

India, meanwhile, will use the match to sharpen preparations before entering the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. India have a direct place in the quarter-finals, while Japan will begin its Asian Games campaign in the group stage.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Everything You Need To Know