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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Japan T20I 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Match Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Check the September 22 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast and other key details.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Historic India-Japan T20I on Sept 22 marks diplomatic ties.
  • Match at Japan's Sano Ground prepares for Asian Games.
  • Shreyas Iyer leads India; Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming captains Japan.
  • FanCode, Star Sports, Tochigi TV will broadcast the match.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: India will face Japan in a historic one-off T20 International on Tuesday, September 22, with the Suzuki Cup set to mark the first-ever men's T20I meeting between the two nations. The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, Japan, and will serve as an important preparation game ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Date, Time And Venue

The India vs Japan T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST, which is 1:00 PM local time in Japan.

The fixture has been officially named the Suzuki Cup and forms part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. The match comes under the broader “Sport 75” initiative aimed at strengthening sporting exchanges between the two countries.

India vs Japan T20I Live Streaming And Telecast

Indian cricket fans can watch the historic T20I live on FanCode, which has the exclusive streaming rights in India. The match will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

In Japan, the match is scheduled to be shown free-to-air on Tochigi TV, giving local audiences an opportunity to watch Japan take on the reigning T20 World Cup champions.

India vs Japan T20I: India Squad

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with a strong squad selected for both the Japan T20I and the men's Asian Games campaign. The updated squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam.

Varun Chakaravarthy was ruled out of the Japan match and the Asian Games because of a side strain, with Vipraj Nigam named as his replacement.

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Squad

Japan will be captained by Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, their leading T20I run-scorer. The squad also includes experienced players such as Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb, while the same group has been selected for Japan's Asian Games campaign.

Japan have deliberately used the fixture as part of their preparations for the Asian Games. The hosts will enter the match against an India side that currently holds the T20 World Cup title and is ranked No. 1 in the format.

India vs Japan: First-Ever T20I Meeting

There is no previous men's T20I head-to-head record between India and Japan because the September 22 fixture will be their first meeting in international T20 cricket. For Japan, the contest provides an opportunity to face one of the world's leading sides on home soil.

India, meanwhile, will use the match to sharpen preparations before entering the men's cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. India have a direct place in the quarter-finals, while Japan will begin its Asian Games campaign in the group stage.

India vs Japan T20I 2026: Everything You Need To Know

  • Match: India vs Japan, Suzuki Cup
  • Format: One-off T20 International
  • Date: September 22, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 AM IST
  • Local Time: 1:00 PM JST
  • Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Tochigi, Japan
  • India Captain: Shreyas Iyer
  • Japan Captain: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming
  • Live Streaming: FanCode
  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
  • Japan TV: Tochigi TV

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the India vs Japan T20I match take place?

The historic India vs Japan T20I, named the Suzuki Cup, will be played on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. The match will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, Japan.

How can fans watch the India vs Japan T20I match?

Indian cricket fans can stream the match live on FanCode or watch it on the Star Sports Network. In Japan, the match will be broadcast free-to-air on Tochigi TV.

What is the significance of this T20I match between India and Japan?

This match, officially named the Suzuki Cup, marks the first-ever men's T20I meeting between the two nations. It also celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations and serves as preparation for the 2026 Asian Games.

Who are the captains for India and Japan in this T20I?

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Indian squad for this T20I and the Asian Games campaign. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, their leading T20I run-scorer, will captain the Japan team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Team India T20I India Vs Japan Asian Games 2026 Suzuki Cup Japan Cricket India Vs Japan T20I
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