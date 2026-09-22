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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Survive Japan Scare! Escape With 2-Run Victory In Low-Scoring Thriller

India Survive Japan Scare! Escape With 2-Run Victory In Low-Scoring Thriller

Shreyas Iyer-led India chose to bat first after winning the toss, but Japan’s disciplined attack kept them to a modest total they only just managed to defend.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India defeated Japan by two runs in rain-hit shortened T20I.
  • Japanese bowlers restricted India's star players to 32/4.
  • India's bowlers took early wickets, putting Japan under pressure.

India vs Japan T20: India have beaten Japan in their first-ever cricket meeting, but only just. While the contest was expected to be dominated by the Men in Blue, three-time T20 World Cup winners, they managed just 32 runs in a rain-hit contest, reduced to 5 overs. Japan were dealt early blows, losing three quick wickets, but came agonizingly close to a historic win at the Sano International Cricket Ground, losing by just 2 runs in the end.

Japanese Bowlers Stun Indian Stars

After a rain delay of nearly two and a half hours, India were reduced to 32/4 in their five-over innings as Japan’s spin-heavy attack kept the star-studded batting line-up in check.

Abhishek Sharma fell for a first-ball duck, while Sanju Samson made nine and Ishan Kishan scored three.

Shreyas Iyer was India’s top scorer with 16 off 12 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on one.

Read More: Asian Games Gold For India! Women In Blue Crush Sri Lanka In Dominant Final

India’s top three managed just 12 runs between them, their lowest combined score against an Associate side in 16 T20Is.

Charlie Hara-Hinze was Japan’s best bowler with 2/17, while Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis chipped in with one wicket each.

Japan Fall Just Short

Needing 33 runs from 30 deliveries, Japan started their chase with the belief that a historic upset was within reach.

However, Washington Sundar quickly swung the momentum back in India’s favour by removing captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Ibrahim Takahashi.

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake then suffered a run-out after Ishan Kishan produced a superb direct hit, putting Japan further under pressure.

Despite the setbacks, Benjamin Ito-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore kept the hosts alive with a crucial partnership. Their efforts brought Japan to within just 8 runs of a famous victory heading into the final over.

India handed the ball to Axar Patel with the game hanging in the balance, and the spinner delivered under pressure. He conceded only six runs to shut the door on Japan’s late charge.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the India vs Japan T20 match?

India secured a narrow victory over Japan by just 2 runs in their first-ever cricket encounter. The match was reduced to 5 overs due to rain.

How many runs did India score in the match?

India scored 32 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their rain-affected five-over innings. Shreyas Iyer was their top scorer with 16 runs.

Which Japanese bowlers performed well against India?

Charlie Hara-Hinze was Japan's best bowler, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs. Ibrahim Takahashi and Benjamin Ito-Davis also claimed one wicket each.

How close did Japan come to winning the match?

Japan came agonizingly close to a historic win, needing 33 runs but falling short by just 2 runs. They scored 30 runs in their five overs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Shreyas Iyer India Vs Japan IND Vs JAP T20
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