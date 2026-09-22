Rain To Spoil Historic India vs Japan T20? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rain from Typhoon Dujuan disrupts India's match preparations.

Sano ground condition raises concerns; previous match abandoned.

This marks India and Japan's historic first T20 encounter.

IND vs JAP T20: India is heading into match day against Japan with the weather likely to be one of the biggest talking points. Typhoon Dujuan has brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of eastern Japan, while the Men in Blue have already seen their preparations disrupted ahead of the contest. The match is scheduled for September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi, with the first ball due at 9:30 AM IST, or 1 PM local time. The forecast, however, could leave both teams keeping a close eye on the skies.

What Is The Weather Forecast For India vs Japan?

AccuWeather’s forecast for Tokyo showed a 60% probability of precipitation for Tuesday around match hours.

The weather has already affected India before their historic fixture. The team had to call off its scheduled training session on Monday because of the adverse conditions.

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The impact of the storm has been felt across eastern Japan, with authorities warning of heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and landslides in parts of the region.

Sano is located in Tochigi Prefecture, within the wider Kanto region affected by the weather system.

India’s players also had to contend with the rain away from the training ground. Axar Patel shared social media images showing himself and Jasprit Bumrah carrying umbrellas amid the wet conditions.

Sano Ground Adds To The Concern

The condition of the venue could be another factor if rain returns.

Japan’s T20I against Hong Kong at the same Sano ground on September 20 was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of the wet conditions, highlighting the potential impact of another spell of rain.

That said, the fixture is significant regardless of the weather, as India and Japan are set to meet in men’s international cricket for the first time. The game is also being played ahead of the Asian Games campaign.

India will enter as the reigning T20 world champions, while Japan will have the opportunity to test themselves against one of the strongest teams in the format.