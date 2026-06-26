Who Is Jai Moondra? Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set For Debut Alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moondra could be second Indian-origin cricketer to represent Ireland.

The upcoming T20I series between India and Ireland is expected to be an exciting one. While 16-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to make his debut for Team India, another debut story is grabbing attention on the other side.

Rajasthan-born cricketer Jai Moondra, who is part of the Ireland squad, is also expected to make his international debut in the same series. What makes his story even more special is that he could make his debut against the country where he was born.

Jai had moved to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue his Master's degree. Now, just a few years later, he has the opportunity to represent Ireland in international cricket against India.

Jai Moondra's Journey

Jai Moondra is an all-rounder and is known for his left-arm pace bowling. He was born in Tonk, near Jaipur in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ | Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Miss Ireland T20I? Coach's Remark Sparks Buzz

His journey from playing cricket in India to reaching the international stage was far from easy. Alongside cricket, Jai always took his education seriously. When he decided to pursue his Master's degree, cricket had to take a back seat, and slowly his focus shifted completely towards his studies.

After completing college in 2019, Jai reached a stage where he had to decide what he wanted to do with his career. Instead of settling into a corporate job, he decided to give cricket one final chance.

Jai On Playing International Cricket

Getting selected for Ireland's national team was an emotional moment for Jai. When he received the news of his selection, he admitted that there was a time when he believed his cricket career was completely over.

ALSO READ | Watch: Was Rohit Sharma Having A Fight With His Wife? Here's What Happened

Speaking after training a day before the match, Jai said, "Playing international cricket has always been a dream. I am extremely grateful to Cricket Ireland for this opportunity. I set goals for myself, but I don't stress too much about the future. I just want to enjoy this moment."

Second Indian Cricketer To Represent Ireland

If Jai gets his debut cap, he will become only the second Indian-origin men's cricketer to represent Ireland in international cricket.

Before him, Punjab-born Simi Singh represented Ireland and played 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is for the national team.

Now, Jai Moondra has the chance to add his name to that list as he prepares for what could be one of the biggest moments of his cricketing journey.