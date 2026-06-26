India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live In India

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live Streaming: A dynamic, youth-centric Indian squad is in Belfast for an exciting two-match T20 International series against Ireland. While the tour is brief, it has captured immense fan attention due to the potential international debut of 15-year-old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Guided by standby captain Shreyas Iyer, this experimental team offers fringe players and explosive domestic stars a crucial platform to solidify their spots in the national setup.

The action kicks off at the Civil Service Cricket Club at Stormont. With the timings set perfectly for prime-time evening viewing in India, fans won't have to stay up late to catch the boundary-clearing action.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I Live Streaming, Telecast

When will 1st T20I between India and Ireland be played?

The opening match of the two-game bilateral series is scheduled to take place today, Friday, June 26, 2026.

What time will India vs Ireland 1st T20I match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official toss between the two captains will take place thirty minutes earlier.

Which venue is hosting the opening match?

The first T20I will be hosted at the picturesque Civil Service Cricket Club, located in Stormont, Belfast.

Where can I watch live telecast of IND vs IRE 1st T20I on television in India?

Sony Pictures Networks India holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for this tour. Fans can tune in to Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD to watch the live action on TV with English commentary. Regional language options may also be toggled depending on your cable provider.

How can I live stream India vs Ireland match online in India?

The match will be available for digital streaming on SonyLIV app and its official website. Viewers will require an active premium subscription to access the high-definition live feed.

Can I watch India vs Ireland T20I series for free?

The live broadcast and streaming require a television connection or premium OTT subscription, but cricket fans can follow over-by-over text commentary, real-time ball tracking, and live score updates for free on official BCCI website.