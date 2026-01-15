India vs India At U19 World Cup? USA Squad Tells A Story

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs India At U19 World Cup? USA Squad Tells A Story

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)

The United States Under-19 squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026 has led to many fans dubbing it an "India vs India" scenario.

The reason behind the buzz is striking - USA U19 team is made up entirely of players of Indian origin, with Utkarsh Srivastava named as captain.

Cricket in United States has been growing rapidly over the past decade, largely driven by the South Asian diaspora.

This squad selection highlights just how significant that influence has become at the youth level. Every member of USA's 15-player squad, including the bench players, has roots tracing back to India.

On one hand, the squad reflects success of grassroots cricket programs within Indian-American communities. Many of these players have been exposed to the sport from a very young age, either through family influence or structured academies that follow subcontinental coaching methods.

Their technical skills, game awareness, and familiarity with competitive cricket have helped USA cricket remain competitive in international youth tournaments.

However, the composition of USA U19 squad has also raised questions about diversity and talent pathways in American cricket.

Critics argue that an entirely Indian-origin lineup may indicate limited outreach beyond immigrant communities, particularly among native-born Americans from non-cricketing backgrounds. They believe USA Cricket board must invest more in expanding the sport at schools and colleges to attract a broader talent base.

Captain Utkarsh Srivastava will carry significant responsibility at the World Cup. A composed top-order batter with leadership experience, Srivastava is expected to anchor the batting and guide a relatively inexperienced side on the global stage.

Despite the debate, USA Cricket officials have maintained that selection was purely merit-based. Performance, fitness, and potential were the key criteria, regardless of background. 

India U19 vs USA U19 Squads In T20 WC 2026

USA U19: Sahil Garg, Amrinder Gill, Arjun Mahesh (wk), Utkarsh Srivastava (c), Adnit Jhamb, Amogh Arepally, Ritvik Appidi, Nitish Sudini, Rishabh Shimpi, Sabrish Prasad, Adit Kappa, Shiv Shani, Sahir Bhatia, Rayaan Taj, Advaith Krishna.

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel, Aaron George, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Mohamed Enaan.

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
India U19 USA U19 World Cup 2026 IND U19 Vs USA U19
