India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2026 semi-final today.

Unbeaten India are tournament favorites with strong batting, bowling.

Bangladesh aims to upset strong India, repeating 2018 triumph.

Watch live from Dubai 8 PM IST on Sony.

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, September 10. Harmanpreet Kaur's side enter the knockout clash unbeaten, while Bangladesh secured their place in the last four after finishing second in Group B.

The India vs Bangladesh Women semi-final will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM. Indian viewers can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Date, Time And Venue

Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Semi-Final 1

Tournament: Women's Asia Cup 2026

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

The winner will advance to the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final, which is scheduled to be played on September 13.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Where To Watch Live

TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

SonyLIV has been carrying the DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026, including India's group-stage matches.

India Enter Semi-Final As Favourites

India have been the standout side in the tournament so far, winning all three of their Group A matches against Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. Their campaign has been powered by an imposing top order and a varied bowling attack.

Smriti Mandhana has been particularly influential. She scored a record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong and currently has 152 runs in the tournament. Her form alongside Shafali Verma has given India a formidable opening combination.

India's bowling has also delivered consistently. Deepti Sharma has been among the key performers, while the team's spin options have repeatedly put opposition batting line-ups under pressure.

There is, however, one area India will want to sharpen before the final. Much of their batting production has come from Mandhana and Verma, placing greater responsibility on the middle order to deliver in a high-pressure knockout game.

Bangladesh Aim To Repeat 2018 Upset

Bangladesh arrive in the semi-final after finishing second in Group B. Their qualification was sealed with a 34-run victory over the UAE, although they had to recover from a difficult start with the bat.

Sharmin Akter played a crucial role in that recovery before Bangladesh's bowlers successfully defended their total. Rabeya Khan and Nahida Akter were among those who helped restrict the UAE and secure a place in the last four.

Bangladesh will draw confidence from their history against India. The Tigresses famously defeated India in the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final to win their only continental title. India, meanwhile, have since established themselves as one of the strongest teams in women's cricket.

India also hold a dominant recent head-to-head record, having won 21 of their 24 previous meetings in the format, according to current match coverage.

India vs Bangladesh Women: Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla.