India vs Bangladesh: Win-Loss Record Across All Formats

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

The cricketing history between India and Bangladesh is a tale of overwhelming dominance by the "Men in Blue," though the rivalry has evolved from a one-sided affair into an intense clash. Across all formats, India maintains a massive lead, having won 63 out of the 75 total international encounters.

Test Matches: A One-Sided Story

In the longest format, Bangladesh has struggled to breach the Indian fortress. Since their inaugural Test in 2000, the two sides have met 15 times.

India Wins: 13

Bangladesh Wins: 0

Draws: 2 India's most recent win came in late 2024, securing a clean sweep in the two-match series at home. For the "Tigers," a maiden Test win over India remains their most elusive goal.

One Day Internationals (ODIs)

ODIs are where the rivalry truly ignited, specifically following Bangladesh’s historic upset in the 2007 World Cup.

Total Matches: 42

India Wins: 33

Bangladesh Wins: 8 (including a notable victory in early 2025)

No Result: 1 While India leads significantly, Bangladesh has proven dangerous in bilateral series on home soil, even securing back-to-back series wins in Mirpur in recent years.

T20 Internationals

In the shortest format, India’s record is nearly flawless.

Total Matches: 18

India Wins: 17

Bangladesh Wins: 1 Bangladesh’s lone T20I victory came in Delhi in 2019. Since then, India has maintained an iron grip, including a 5-0 perfect record in T20 World Cup encounters.

The most recent meeting in September 2025 saw India continue this streak with a comfortable win in Asia Cup Super Four stage.

ICC-BCB Standoff

The standoff between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and ICC has escalated into a major crisis ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup. Citing "security concerns" in India, BCB and Bangladesh government have officially refused to travel, despite ICC rejecting their request to move matches to Sri Lanka.

ICC board voted 14-2 against relocating the fixtures, stating independent reviews found no credible threat.

With Bangladesh defiant after a final 24-hour ultimatum, ICC is now set to replace them with Scotland, marking a historic and controversial forfeit just weeks before the tournament.

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Bangladesh T20 World Cup Boycott India Bangladesh Win Loss Record
