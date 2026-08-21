India’s Bangladesh Tour In Doubt Again? BCB President Hints At Possible Date Change

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's white-ball tour to Bangladesh faces another potential delay.

BCB president Tamim Iqbal stated ongoing discussions with BCCI.

The six-match series was already postponed from 2025 to September 2026.

India Tour Of Bangladesh: India's potential white-ball tour of Bangladesh could face another delay, with Bangladesh Cricket Board president Tamim Iqbal reportedly revealing that discussions with the BCCI over the series are still ongoing. The proposed six-match tour, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, had already been pushed from 2025 to September 2026. Now, with its initially planned commencement date approaching, uncertainty has once again surrounded the schedule.

Tamim Iqbal Hints At Changes To India Series

Tamim Iqbal's latest comments came while the BCB announced the schedule for the Game Development Trophy, an age-group competition due to be staged at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from August 28 to September 9.

When asked whether the domestic tournament's dates suggested that India's visit would not go ahead as currently planned, Tamim, as quoted by Cricinfo, indicated that the calendar could still be adjusted.

"Both boards remain in discussions about the India series, the dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur, but it can be shifted to the Basundhara Ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked in and confirmed, we will schedule it accordingly."

Also Check || WATCH: Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Plays Father’s Iconic Shot In Identical Fashion

The comments suggest that the BCB is keeping its domestic calendar flexible in case the India series receives confirmation or requires a change in dates.

India’s Tour Has Already Been Postponed Once

India were originally due to visit Bangladesh in August 2025, but that tour was subsequently deferred.

The BCB later rescheduled the six white-ball matches for September 2026, with the planned itinerary featuring three ODIs followed by three T20Is.

However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement confirming India's participation, leaving the status of the series unclear despite the BCB having published its schedule months ago.

The first ODI was apparently scheduled for September 3, meaning the latest uncertainty comes just weeks before the proposed start of the series.

India’s Packed September Calendar Adds To Uncertainty

The situation is particularly complicated because India also have a T20I series against Afghanistan in September before taking on the West Indies in ODIs later in the month.

For Bangladesh, meanwhile, hosting India would represent one of the biggest assignments of their home season.