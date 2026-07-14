India's Bangladesh T20 Tour Set For Revival? Major Schedule Shake-Up On The Cards: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-Bangladesh cricket tour likely this September.

Afghanistan T20Is may shift, facilitating Bangladesh's requested white-ball series.

Visa restrictions eased, boosting optimism after prior political tensions.

India vs Bangladesh T20 Series: India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh could finally be back on the calendar, with fresh reports suggesting that both cricket boards are working towards finding a suitable window later this year. According to Times of India, discussions are underway to reshuffle India's international schedule, potentially paving the way for a short limited-overs tour of Bangladesh in September. If approved, the move would mark the resumption of bilateral cricket between the neighbours after the originally scheduled tour was postponed amid political tensions.

Afghanistan Series Could Be Rescheduled

The report states that India's proposed T20I series against Afghanistan could be pushed back to September 17, creating enough room between the Sri Lanka Test series and the Afghanistan fixtures for a visit to Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is understood to be pushing for a six-match white-ball series, comprising ODIs and T20Is, during that period.

Read More: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Benched? India's Bold World Cup Strategy Emerges



While an official confirmation from the BCCI is still awaited, optimism reportedly remains high within the Bangladesh board.

"We are hopeful about the tour. We haven't got the green signal as yet from the BCCI, but they also have not said they are not coming. So we are hoping to get a positive response from the BCCI soon," the TOI report quoted a top BCB official.

Positive Signs After Visa Restrictions Ease

The latest development comes shortly after India resumed issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens, ending a suspension that had been in place since the political unrest in Bangladesh during 2024.

The easing of travel restrictions has fuelled hopes that sporting ties between the two nations can also return to normal.

India's tour of Bangladesh had initially been scheduled for last year before being postponed because of the strained political situation.

If the revised plans receive final approval, the series would not only provide valuable match practice for both teams but also mark an important step in restoring regular bilateral cricket between the neighbouring nations.