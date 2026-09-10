India vs Bangladesh Semifinal: Know Match Time, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Women's Asia Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, with the semi-final stage beginning today. India will take on Bangladesh in the first semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two teams have previously met in an Asia Cup final. Bangladesh stunned India in the 2018 summit clash, securing a historic three-wicket victory to win the continental title for the first time. Hence, India cannot afford to underestimate their opponents despite their strong record.

India have reached the final of every edition of the Women's Asia Cup so far, a streak that dates back to 2004. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be determined to keep that record intact by securing a place in the 2026 final.

What time will India vs Bangladesh semi-final start?

The first semi-final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 8:00 PM IST on September 10. The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Which channel will broadcast IND vs BAN match live?

India vs Bangladesh semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the match online through the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head record

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 24 times in women's T20 cricket, with India winning 21 matches and Bangladesh claiming three victories.

However, India's defeat in the 2018 Women's Asia Cup final remains a reminder of Bangladesh's ability to cause an upset. Bangladesh bowled India out for 112 in that match before completing a memorable three-wicket win.

The most recent T20I meeting between the two sides came in June this year, when India secured a five-wicket victory.

How have India and Bangladesh performed in Asia Cup?

India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all three of their Group A matches. They defeated Pakistan, Hong Kong and Thailand to finish at the top of the group.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, finished second in Group B. They recorded victories over Indonesia and UAE, but suffered a four-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

When is the second semi-final?

The second semi-final will see Sri Lanka take on Pakistan on September 11 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka enter the knockout stage as the defending champions of the Women's Asia Cup and will look to take another step towards retaining their title.