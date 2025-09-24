India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Bangladesh Live Score: India Eye Victory To Edge Closer To Asia Cup Final

IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: India have a perfect T20I record against Bangladesh in their last eight encounters, giving them a psychological edge.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Check below India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match live score, latest updates.
Source : @BCCI / X

Background

IND vs BAN Live Score: Team India will aim to secure their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final when they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dubai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue have been unstoppable so far, winning all their matches and carrying confidence into this pivotal clash. India have a perfect T20I record against Bangladesh in their last eight encounters, giving them a psychological edge.

Crunch Clash with a Final on Line

A victory for India will also effectively eliminate Sri Lanka from the tournament. India have been clinical, defeating Pakistan twice along with UAE and Oman. Opener Abhishek Sharma has been in sensational form, supported by contributions from Tilak Varma, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson.

While Jasprit Bumrah has struggled for rhythm, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy have controlled the middle overs, and Shivam Dube has emerged as a key wicket-taking option.

Bangladesh enter the match on the back of a win over Sri Lanka and will look to exploit Dubai’s slow conditions. Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan pose a threat, and the Tigers will be hoping to pull off a rare upset, having won only 1 of 17 T20Is against India.

Pitch Report

Dubai has offered a tricky surface for batting, with conditions improving in the second innings as dew sets in. India chased down 171 comfortably in their last game here, and similar scores are expected.

Dubai’s pitches have played low and slow throughout the tournament, with no team crossing the 200-run mark - quite different from the flat tracks where India whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 last year. Now, in more familiar conditions, the spotlight is on Bangladesh to see if they can improve on their previous performances against India. For India, a win would virtually confirm their place in the final, especially after Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan.

16:01 PM (IST)  •  24 Sep 2025

IND vs BAN Live: Bangladesh to exploit Dubai’s slow conditions?

Bangladesh enter tonight's match on the back of a win over Sri Lanka and will look to exploit Dubai’s slow conditions.

16:00 PM (IST)  •  24 Sep 2025

IND vs BAN Live: Bumrah struggles

While Jasprit Bumrah has struggled for rhythm, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy have controlled the middle overs, and Shivam Dube has emerged as a key wicket-taking option.

