Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

The Ayush Mhatre-led India Under-19 squad takes on Azizul Hakim Tamim's Bangladesh in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:34 AM (IST)

While the senior Bangladeshi cricket team has refused to travel to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, their Under-19 counterparts will be locking horns today.

The India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup clash carries added significance, coming at a time when sporting relations between the two neighbours remain strained. Recent off-field tensions and administrative disputes have spilled into the cricketing landscape, giving the fixture a sharper edge beyond just tournament points.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are IND vs BAN U19 World Cup live streaming and TV broadcast details for fans in India.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 clash live on the JioHotstar app and website, which will stream all matches of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Viewers will need an active subscription to access the live broadcast of this clash online.

India vs Bangladesh: U19 World Cup TV Broadcast

For those preferring television coverage, select channels from the Star Sports Network will air the U19 World Cup matches live in India.

IND U19 vs BAN U19: Match Date & Time

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be played today, January 17, 2026, at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe, and is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.

The tournament went underway on January 15, 2026, with multiple opening-day fixtures marking the start of the competition. The Boys in Blue started their campaign with a 6-wicket win over USA.

India’s Under-19 side is being led by Ayush Mhatre, who has returned as captain after a short break. In his absence, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had stepped in and successfully guided the team to a series win against South Africa, adding depth and confidence to the squad heading into the World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the captain of the India U19 team?

Ayush Mhatre is leading the India U19 side. He has returned as captain after a short break.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup IND Vs BAN Live Streaming U19 World Cup Live Streaming
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
Delhi Wakes Up To Bitter Cold As Mercury Dips To 4.3°C; Toxic Air, Fog Disrupt Flights
World
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
Tariff Threats As Trump Presses Allies To Back US Claim On Greenland
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget