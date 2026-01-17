IND U19 vs BAN U19 World Cup Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

While the senior Bangladeshi cricket team has refused to travel to India for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, their Under-19 counterparts will be locking horns today.

The India vs Bangladesh ICC U19 World Cup clash carries added significance, coming at a time when sporting relations between the two neighbours remain strained. Recent off-field tensions and administrative disputes have spilled into the cricketing landscape, giving the fixture a sharper edge beyond just tournament points.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are IND vs BAN U19 World Cup live streaming and TV broadcast details for fans in India.

IND U19 vs BAN U19 Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 clash live on the JioHotstar app and website, which will stream all matches of the ICC U19 World Cup.

Viewers will need an active subscription to access the live broadcast of this clash online.

India vs Bangladesh: U19 World Cup TV Broadcast

For those preferring television coverage, select channels from the Star Sports Network will air the U19 World Cup matches live in India.

IND U19 vs BAN U19: Match Date & Time

The India vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup match will be played today, January 17, 2026, at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe, and is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST.

The tournament went underway on January 15, 2026, with multiple opening-day fixtures marking the start of the competition. The Boys in Blue started their campaign with a 6-wicket win over USA.

India’s Under-19 side is being led by Ayush Mhatre, who has returned as captain after a short break. In his absence, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had stepped in and successfully guided the team to a series win against South Africa, adding depth and confidence to the squad heading into the World Cup clash against Bangladesh.