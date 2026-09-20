Gold Awaits! Shafali Verma’s Century Sends India Into Asian Games Final, Knocks Out Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India comprehensively defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs in semifinal.

Shafali Verma scored an unbeaten maiden T20I century (100).

India posted 195/4; Bangladesh managed only 81 runs.

India now faces Sri Lanka for the gold medal match.

Asian Games 2026 IND vs BAN Highlights: India stormed into the women’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Bangladesh by 114 runs in a dominant semifinal display. Shafali Verma produced a sensational unbeaten century as India posted 195/4 before Bangladesh collapsed to 81. The victory guaranteed India at least a silver medal, with Sri Lanka now awaiting the defending champions in Tuesday’s gold-medal clash.

Shafali Verma Hits Maiden T20I Century

Shafali Verma delivered her best performance of the Asian Games 2026, smashing her maiden T20I century as India posted a formidable 195/4 after batting first.

The opener remained unbeaten on 100 from only 49 deliveries, producing nine sixes and three fours while taking India’s scoring rate away from Bangladesh.

Shafali reached her century during the final over, completing a remarkable innings that put India firmly in control before Bangladesh began their difficult chase.

India made a strong start through Shafali and Smriti Mandhana, with the opening pair adding 72 runs before Bangladesh finally broke their partnership.

Mandhana scored 37 before being dismissed by Nahida Akter, who induced an edge that allowed Bangladesh to end India's productive opening partnership.

Despite missing out on a half-century, Mandhana created another significant milestone by moving beyond Suzie Bates as the highest run-scorer in women's T20I history.

WATCH POST

𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 ✌️



A dominant 1⃣1⃣4⃣-run victory for #TeamIndia 💥



They are all set to face Sri Lanka next in the Gold Medal match 🏅⏳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/zMJKYRAVhE#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/ZIi2hTFv3A — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 20, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur Helps India Reach 195

After Mandhana departed, India briefly lost momentum when Gunalan Kamalini was dismissed for three, but Shafali continued attacking the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Harmanpreet Kaur then joined Shafali and provided valuable support, allowing India to maintain a high scoring rate through the middle and final overs.

The Indian captain scored 40 from 33 deliveries, contributing to a crucial fourth-wicket partnership that ultimately pushed India towards a commanding semifinal total.

Shafali and Harmanpreet added 94 runs from 55 deliveries, giving India the platform required to finish their innings with significant scoreboard pressure.

With Shafali remaining unbeaten, India ended their innings on 195/4, leaving Bangladesh needing a strong start to keep their hopes alive.

Bangladesh Collapse In Semifinal Chase

Bangladesh struggled almost immediately during their chase, with India’s bowlers maintaining pressure and regularly finding breakthroughs throughout the innings.

Dilara Akter offered some resistance for Bangladesh, scoring 27 from 23 balls with four fours and one six before India's bowling attack ended her stay.

The Bangladesh batting order could not build partnerships, with four of their first six batters falling for single-digit scores as India tightened their grip.

Nandani Sharma emerged as India's standout bowler, finishing with excellent figures of 3/25 from four overs during Bangladesh's unsuccessful semifinal chase.

Nandani also came close to completing a hat-trick during the 11th over as Bangladesh's innings continued to unravel under sustained pressure.

Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for just 81 in 15.4 overs, handing India a comprehensive 114-run victory and confirming their place in the final.

India Will Face Sri Lanka For Asian Games Gold

India’s semifinal victory guarantees them at least a silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, while the defending champions now have gold firmly in their sights.

The final will be played against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, creating another meeting between the two sides after their previous Asian Games final.

Sri Lanka booked their place in the gold-medal match after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal earlier.

India will therefore enter Tuesday’s contest with the opportunity to defend their Asian Games women’s cricket title and add another gold medal to their campaign.

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the bronze-medal match, with both teams looking to finish their Asian Games 2026 campaigns on the podium.

For India, however, attention now turns towards Sri Lanka and another opportunity to secure gold after a dominant semifinal performance against Bangladesh.