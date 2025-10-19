IND vs AUS ODI Series: Top 5 Players Who Can Turn Match Single-Handedly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The three-match ODI series between India and Australia begins on October 19, with the opening encounter set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth from 9:00 AM IST.

Both teams boast several match-winners capable of turning the tide in their favor at any moment.

Here are five key players to watch out for in IND vs AUS ODI series.

Rohit Sharma

After nearly eight months, Rohit Sharma makes his return to international cricket. This time, he’ll play purely as a batsman rather than captain, and fans are eager to see him in full flow. The series could play a decisive role in determining Rohit’s future in ODIs, making it crucial for him to deliver with the bat.

Shubman Gill

Leading India in ODIs for the first time as a full-time captain, Shubman Gill faces a big test in Australian conditions. Known for his composure and ability to anchor innings, Gill has the potential to shift momentum single-handedly if he finds his rhythm early in the series.

Virat Kohli

Having stepped away from T20 and Test cricket, Virat Kohli is now focused solely on the ODI format.

Returning to the Indian side after a long gap, Kohli will aim to showcase his trademark consistency. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, a strong performance here could cement his long-term role in the team.

Mitchell Starc

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc continues to be one of the most dangerous bowlers in world cricket. His record against India is impressive, and his pace and swing could pose serious problems for Indian batters.

Starc, with 244 wickets in 127 ODIs, is just six scalps away from reaching the 250-wicket milestone, a feat he’ll be eager to achieve in this series.

Travis Head

Australian opener Travis Head has long been a thorn in India’s side. His aggressive batting style has often dismantled Indian attacks in crucial matches. Once again, he’ll be a major threat at the top of the order, and Indian bowlers will need to remove him quickly to gain control.