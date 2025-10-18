IND vs AUS ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The three-match India vs Australia ODI series kicks off tomorrow, October 19, 2025. Shubman Gill will debut as captain in the format with icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, expected in the lineup.

This is one of cricket's most fierce rivalries, often churning out top-class action. Needless to say, fans would want to check out what the next chapter in this storied rivalry holds in store.

For those interested, here is when and where to watch the IND vs AUS ODI live stream and TV broadcast.

IND vs AUS ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch

The India vs Australia ODI series will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Here are all match dates:

IND vs AUS ODI (Perth) - October 19, 2025

IND vs AUS ODI (Adelaide) - October 23, 2025

IND vs AUS ODI (Sydney) - October 25, 2025

India vs Australia ODI: TV broadcast

This IND vs AUS ODI series will also be available on live TV, with the Star Sports Network channels broadcasting its live footage.

IND vs AUS ODI Match Time: When To Watch?

The India vs Australia 50-over games are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM IST on all match-days.

The toss, with captains Shubman Gill and Mitchell Marsh, is expected to be conducted half an hour earlier, that is at 8:30 AM IST.

IND vs AUS ODI Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Playing XIs for each of the matches should be announced at the toss.

