‘We Kept Losing Wickets’: Harmanpreet Kaur Reflects On India’s Heartbreaking Loss To Australia

After two wins in the first two games, its two consecutive losses for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 hosts, India.

After South Africa, Australia has inflicted defeated on Harmanpreet Kaur's side, chasing down a historic 300+ score, summiting the points table for the time being.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, the Indian captain reacted to the heartbreaking defeat, stating this:

"Today, the way we started, we thought we could set more 30, 40 runs on the board, I think we missed in the last 6-7 overs, we kept losing wickets, I think that really cost us,"

"I think those last six overs where we were not able to capitalize while batting really cost us," she added.

'She Was Really Good': Harmanpreet On Healy's Innings

India posted 330 runs on the board despite a lower order collapse. This was courtesy of a fantastic opening stand of 155 between Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana.

Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh scored 38, 22, 33, and 32, respectively. The home team looked in a great position to win the match at the mid-innings break, but the Aussie skipper, Alyssa Healy, came out with her own fireworks.

"When Healy was batting, she was not giving us anything easily, against her (Shree Charani) she was really good,"

Alyssa Healy scored a magnificent 142 runs against India in this match, which completely turned the game around.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner were the other stars for Australia in the chase. The former had even gone out of the field at one point, retired hurt, but came back later to finish the match in dramatic fashion with a six. Perry and Gardner scored 47 and 45 runs, respectively.

AUS Skipper Bags Player Of The Match

To no one's surprise, Alyssa Healy was named the Player Of The Match. Her heroics were crucial in Australia chasing 330 down, which was India's highest ever score in the World Cup.

She had this to say during the post-match presentation:

"Great result, we'll take those 2 points, to chase down 330 in a 50-over game for us is new territory, so I'm glad we've got the confidence to do that now, hopefully we don't have to do it again, but if we do, then we know that we can do it."

