HomeSportsCricketWatch: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma As He Trains For IND vs AUS ODI Series

Watch: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma As He Trains For IND vs AUS ODI Series

Watch fans cheering Rohit Sharma, motivating him to win the 2027 ICC World Cup, as he trains in the nets for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rohit Sharma was recently spotted training at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. He has been called-up to represent India vs Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month, October 2025.

While videos of him smashing the ball in the nets had already gone viral, another video is now making the rounds on social media in which fans can be heard rallying behind the player, motivating him in different ways.

'Saamne Starc Khada Hai': Fans to Rohit Sharma

"2027 ka World Cup jeetne ka hai apne ko (we have to win the 2027 World Cup)" says a fan as Rohit Sharma bats in the nets at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. "Tumhare bagair nahi jeet payenge Rohit bhai (we won't be able to win it without you Rohit)" he adds later on.

The former Indian skipper whacks one of the deliveries bowled to him in training, following which a fan asks him to bat just like that in Australia. Another followed this comment by advising him to picture Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc in front of him.

"Aise dekho saamne Starc khada hai (picture as if Starc is in front of you),"

Two-time ICC ODI World Cup winner Mitchell Starc will be up against Rohit Sharma in the upcoming IND vs AUS series. Pat Cummins, another senior fast-bowler, and the winning captain of the 2023 ICC World Cup, will miss the series due to injury.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli is also returning to international cricket action for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Check out: IND Vs AUS ODIs: Rohit Sharma Vs Mitchell Starc, Who Has The Upper Hand?

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS ODI IND Vs AUS Rohit Sharma Video ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Training Rohit Sharma Viral Video Rohit Sharma Shivaji Park Video Rohit Sharma Nets
