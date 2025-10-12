Watch: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma As He Trains For IND vs AUS ODI Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma was recently spotted training at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. He has been called-up to represent India vs Australia in a three-match ODI series later this month, October 2025.

While videos of him smashing the ball in the nets had already gone viral, another video is now making the rounds on social media in which fans can be heard rallying behind the player, motivating him in different ways.

'Saamne Starc Khada Hai': Fans to Rohit Sharma

Fans shouting in front of Rohit Sharma during his practice session 🗣️- "2027 ka World Cup jeetna hai Rohit bhai, tumhare bina possible nahi hai! Australia me bhi aise hi maarna hai… dekho dekho, saamne Starc khada ha"😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/PBhPvnL2gW — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) October 11, 2025

"2027 ka World Cup jeetne ka hai apne ko (we have to win the 2027 World Cup)" says a fan as Rohit Sharma bats in the nets at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. "Tumhare bagair nahi jeet payenge Rohit bhai (we won't be able to win it without you Rohit)" he adds later on.

The former Indian skipper whacks one of the deliveries bowled to him in training, following which a fan asks him to bat just like that in Australia. Another followed this comment by advising him to picture Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc in front of him.

"Aise dekho saamne Starc khada hai (picture as if Starc is in front of you),"

Two-time ICC ODI World Cup winner Mitchell Starc will be up against Rohit Sharma in the upcoming IND vs AUS series. Pat Cummins, another senior fast-bowler, and the winning captain of the 2023 ICC World Cup, will miss the series due to injury.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli is also returning to international cricket action for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

