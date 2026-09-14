Massive Blow For Team India! Star Spinner Ruled Out Of Afghanistan T20Is Due To Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Chakaravarthy injured, likely misses Afghanistan T20I series.

This continues his recent struggle with multiple fitness concerns.

Concerns grow over player workload, BCCI injury management.

India have reportedly suffered a major injury setback, with Varun Chakaravarthy set to miss the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The spinner completed his full four-over spell during the opening match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. However, reports claim he picked up an injury after the game, with the nature and severity of the problem yet to be confirmed.

Chakaravarthy attended the post-match press conference and did not mention any injury during his interaction with the media.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Injury Woes Continue

The reported setback comes after a difficult few months for Chakaravarthy, who has already dealt with multiple fitness concerns.

He suffered a foot injury during IPL 2026 but continued playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. The spinner later underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and missed India’s T20I series in Ireland.

Chakaravarthy returned for the England series but was ruled out after the third match due to a hamstring issue. He subsequently went back to the CoE before making his comeback during the Tamil Nadu Premier League in August.

He was then selected for the Afghanistan series and bowled effectively in the opening match, claiming one wicket before the reported injury emerged.

Chakaravarthy Previously Spoke About Injuries

During the press conference after the first Afghanistan T20I, Chakaravarthy discussed the physical demands placed on professional athletes.

“Look, injuries are very common for all sports people and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger,” he said.

The spinner’s latest reported injury has raised further concerns over India’s handling of player workloads and rehabilitation.

BCCI Centre Of Excellence Under Scanner

The development comes when the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence is already facing scrutiny over its management of injuries.

The board is also yet to appoint a head of sports science, a position that has reportedly remained vacant since last year.

Chakaravarthy is among several Indian players to face fitness issues soon after returning to action. His latest setback could force the team management to reassess its bowling options for the remaining matches against Afghanistan.