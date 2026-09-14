IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketMassive Blow For Team India! Star Spinner Ruled Out Of Afghanistan T20Is Due To Injury

Massive Blow For Team India! Star Spinner Ruled Out Of Afghanistan T20Is Due To Injury

Varun Chakaravarthy has reportedly been ruled out of India’s Afghanistan T20I series after picking up an injury following the opening match in Delhi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Chakaravarthy injured, likely misses Afghanistan T20I series.
  • This continues his recent struggle with multiple fitness concerns.
  • Concerns grow over player workload, BCCI injury management.

India have reportedly suffered a major injury setback, with Varun Chakaravarthy set to miss the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan.

The spinner completed his full four-over spell during the opening match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. However, reports claim he picked up an injury after the game, with the nature and severity of the problem yet to be confirmed.

Chakaravarthy attended the post-match press conference and did not mention any injury during his interaction with the media.

Varun Chakaravarthy’s Injury Woes Continue

The reported setback comes after a difficult few months for Chakaravarthy, who has already dealt with multiple fitness concerns.

He suffered a foot injury during IPL 2026 but continued playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. The spinner later underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and missed India’s T20I series in Ireland.

Chakaravarthy returned for the England series but was ruled out after the third match due to a hamstring issue. He subsequently went back to the CoE before making his comeback during the Tamil Nadu Premier League in August.

He was then selected for the Afghanistan series and bowled effectively in the opening match, claiming one wicket before the reported injury emerged.

Chakaravarthy Previously Spoke About Injuries

During the press conference after the first Afghanistan T20I, Chakaravarthy discussed the physical demands placed on professional athletes.

“Look, injuries are very common for all sports people and it just shows that we are working, we are giving our best. Sometimes, we push beyond our limits and that is when the body gives in. So, that is when we have to take a step back and work better and come back stronger,” he said.

The spinner’s latest reported injury has raised further concerns over India’s handling of player workloads and rehabilitation.

BCCI Centre Of Excellence Under Scanner

The development comes when the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence is already facing scrutiny over its management of injuries.

The board is also yet to appoint a head of sports science, a position that has reportedly remained vacant since last year.

Chakaravarthy is among several Indian players to face fitness issues soon after returning to action. His latest setback could force the team management to reassess its bowling options for the remaining matches against Afghanistan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest injury update on Varun Chakaravarthy?

Varun Chakaravarthy is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan. He picked up an injury after the first match, though its nature and severity are not yet confirmed.

Did Varun Chakaravarthy mention his injury at the post-match press conference?

No, Varun Chakaravarthy attended the post-match press conference after the first T20I and did not mention any injury during his interaction with the media.

What is Varun Chakaravarthy's previous injury history?

Chakaravarthy has dealt with multiple fitness concerns, including a foot injury during IPL 2026 and a hamstring issue that ruled him out of the England series. He underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Why is the BCCI Centre of Excellence facing scrutiny?

The BCCI's Centre of Excellence is facing scrutiny over its management of injuries. Additionally, the board is yet to appoint a head of sports science, a position reportedly vacant since last year.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Afghanistan Cricket Varun Chakaravarthy BCCI Indian Cricket Team T20I Cricket INdia Vs AFghanistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Pakistani Fan Celebrates India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub: 'Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad'
WATCH: Pakistani Fan Celebrates India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub: 'Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad'
Cricket
1983 World Cup Winner’s Blunt Verdict After BCCI's Decision To Skip Asia Cup Trophy Ceremony
1983 World Cup Winner’s Blunt Verdict After BCCI's Decision To Skip Asia Cup Trophy Ceremony
Cricket
Kranti Gaud Fined 10% Of Match Fee After Women’s Asia Cup Final Incident
Kranti Gaud Fined 10% Of Match Fee After Women’s Asia Cup Final Incident
Cricket
Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Mohammad Rizwan Finally Breaks Silence After England Rout
Pakistan Dressing-Room Leak Probe: Mohammad Rizwan Finally Breaks Silence After England Rout
Advertisement

Videos

TMC TURBULENCE: 17 Rebel MPs Could Switch to BJP Before Durga Puja, Bengal Politics Heats Up
GURUGRAM HIT-AND-RUN: Police File FIR After Woman Biker Sia Is Chased and Hit by Car
MORADABAD FIRE: Export Factory Engulfed in Flames, Crores of Goods Destroyed; Workers Evacuated
Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget