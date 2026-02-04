India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming: ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 has reached its penultimate stage.

Unbeaten India, record five-time champions, are set to face a resilient Afghanistan side in the second semi-final today at Harare Sports Club. India enters as favorites after a clinical win over Pakistan. Afghanistan has proven to be the tournament's dark horse, edging out Sri Lanka to reach the final four.

IND U19 vs AFG U19 World Cup Semifinal Live Streaming, Telecast

When will India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match take place?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will be played on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Where will India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match take place?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will be played at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe

What will India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match take place?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will begin at 1:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live on TV in India?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Where to watch India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live streaming in India?

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup semifinal match live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app, the official ICC website and BCCI's digital platforms.

IND vs AFG U19 World Cup, Predicted Playing XIs

India U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan.

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c/wk), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai.