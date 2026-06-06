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HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch One-Off Test

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch One-Off Test

Shubman Gill-led India take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test. Check live streaming details, TV channels, match timing and toss information ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India and Afghanistan play a one-off Test match.
  • Live on JioHotstar; broadcast on Star Sports Network.
  • Game begins 9:30 AM IST; toss 9:00 AM.

IND vs AFG Test Match: India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns for the first time in red ball cricket since 2018. This will be the only Test match between the two sides on this tour, with the fixture set to be played at New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh, which serves as Punjab Kings' home ground in the IPL. While some big names, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are not a part of the squad, the Shubman Gill-led side still boasts some serious talent. 

For those interested in catching all the action as it unfolds, here's when and were to watch IND vs AFG one-off Test match.

IND vs AFG Test: Live Streaming Details

The India vs Afghanistan Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans will require a paid subscription to watch the full match on the platform. 

India vs Afghanistan Test: TV Broadcast Info

As for television, the IND vs AFG Test will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. 

Also Check: Jay Shah Breaks Silence On Bangladesh T20 WC Boycott? Here's What ICC Chairman Said

IND vs AFG Test Match Timings

The India vs Afghanistan Test match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Coin toss for the same should be held around 9:00 AM with the respective playing XIs revealed shortly afterwards. As we wait, here's a look at their full squads:

India - Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel

Afghanistan - Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi

Note that this match is not a part of the on-going ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the India vs Afghanistan Test match be played?

The match is set to be played at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh. This stadium also serves as Punjab Kings' home ground in the IPL.

How can I live stream the IND vs AFG Test match?

The India vs Afghanistan Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans will require a paid subscription to watch the full match.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IND vs AFG Test?

The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

What time does the India vs Afghanistan Test match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST. The coin toss will be held around 9:00 AM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill KL Rahul IND VS AFG India Vs Afghanistan Test
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