IND vs AFG Series: Complete Schedule, Match Timings And Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghanistan to tour India for one-off Test and three ODIs.

Series begins June 6 with a Test match in New Chandigarh.

ODI series starts June 13 in Dharamshala, concludes June 20.

All ODI matches will commence at 1:30 PM local time.

IND vs AFG Series Date, Time & Venue: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has officially finalised the complete itinerary for the highly anticipated Afghanistan tour of India this June. The multi-format bilateral series features a standalone red-ball match followed by three competitive white-ball fixtures, offering domestic fans a comprehensive look at the squad following their intense tournament commitments.

A One-Off Red-Ball Opener

The bilateral tour officially gets underway on Saturday, June 6, with a historic one-off Test match. The five-day red-ball contest will be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

This opening long-format match is scheduled to start daily at 9:30 AM Local Time (4:00 AM GMT). For the hosts, this red-ball fixture marks a highly crucial transition back to pristine traditional game conditions after an extended period of short-format cricket.

Conversely, Afghanistan will face an uphill developmental challenge as they seek to establish their collective test-playing credentials against a thoroughly experienced opponent on a demanding spinning surface. The visiting side must adapt to subcontinental variations incredibly quickly to remain competitive over five days.

IND vs AFG One-Day International Schedule

Once the initial Test match concludes, the focus shifts entirely to a high-octane, three-match One-Day International series. The opening 50-over battle will take place on Saturday, June 13, at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

The tour then moves directly to Lucknow for the second One-Day International match. This mid-week encounter is locked in for Wednesday, June 17, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Finally, the bilateral tournament concludes in southern India with the third and final One-Day International match. The concluding match unfolds on Saturday, June 20, at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IND vs AFG Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Every single fixture within the three-match One-Day International series will adhere to a uniform, standard afternoon timing window. All three 50-over matches are scheduled to commence at exactly 1:30 PM Local Time (8:00 AM GMT).

Cricket enthusiasts looking to catch the real-time action online can stream the complete multi-format tour via digital broadcasting services. In select global territories, official platforms like tapmad will showcase the high-definition live feeds and comprehensive post-match analysis packages.

The upcoming matches are expected to be fiercely contested, with India holding a distinct home advantage. However, a highly versatile Afghan spin department featuring experienced stalwarts remains completely capable of triggering unexpected white-ball upsets during the later leg of the tour.

IND vs AFG 2026 Complete Match List, Venue And Timings

One-off Test Match: India vs Afghanistan - Saturday, June 6 at New Chandigarh (9:30 AM IST)

1st One-Day International: India vs Afghanistan - Saturday, June 13 at Dharamshala (1:30 PM IST)

2nd One-Day International: India vs Afghanistan - Wednesday, June 17 at Lucknow (1:30 PM IST)

3rd One-Day International: India vs Afghanistan - Saturday, June 20 at Chennai (1:30 PM IST)