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English NewsSportsCricketAfghanistan Captain Sends Subtle Warning To India With Big Bumrah Statement

Afghanistan Captain Sends Subtle Warning To India With Big Bumrah Statement

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran revealed his team’s plan to counter Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the first T20I against India in Delhi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghanistan captain warns India, plans to counter Jasprit Bumrah.
  • Captain Zadran lauded Bumrah, confident in team's execution strategy.
  • Familiar with Indian conditions, team emphasizes precise plan execution.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I: Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran has warned India that his side will arrive with a clear plan for the three-match T20I series, rather than treating the tour as a routine assignment. The first match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 13. A major focus ahead of the series opener will be Jasprit Bumrah’s return to international cricket. The India pacer is expected to feature after missing matches during his recovery from a knee injury suffered in July.

Afghanistan Have A Plan For Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah’s return is a major boost for India, with the fast bowler capable of changing a match through his accuracy, pace and variations. Afghanistan, however, are confident that careful planning can help them handle the challenge.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Zadran described Bumrah as one of the best fast bowlers in the world and admitted that he is his favourite pacer. The Afghanistan captain also insisted that his team would not overcomplicate its approach.

“If you look at Jasprit Bumrah, he is one of the best, and he is my favourite fast bowler. We as a group never think things in a complicated way for ourselves. So we have a very good plan for him, and we just thought about him, how to play against him, and hopefully we are going to play better cricket against Jasprit Bumrah or the Indian cricket team,” Zadran said.

Ibrahim Zadran Confident About Indian Conditions

Afghanistan have plenty of experience playing in India and are familiar with the conditions at several venues. Zadran pointed to the team’s appearances in both the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as evidence of that experience.

The upcoming series will be Afghanistan’s second bilateral assignment against India this year. India previously dominated the one-off Test and ODI series, but Afghanistan will look to produce a stronger challenge in the shortest format.

The matches will be played in Delhi, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board serving as the host for the series.

Zadran Calls For Proper Execution

While Afghanistan have prepared specifically for India’s key players, Zadran believes execution will ultimately decide whether the visitors can compete with the hosts.

The captain said his team understands how to adjust to Indian conditions and will focus on following its plans against a strong Indian side.

“Yes, we have played enough cricket here in India; we all know the conditions, how to play, how to adjust ourselves, and we have played a series here against India, and the T20 World Cup, and the 50-over World Cup as well. We know the conditions really well, and how to play. We just need to execute the plan really well, according to the opposition, and that’s it,” Zadran said.

The first T20I is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss set for 6:30 PM.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a major focus ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20I series opener?

Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket is a major focus. He is expected to play after recovering from a knee injury suffered in July.

Does Afghanistan have a specific plan for Jasprit Bumrah?

Yes, Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran stated they have a 'very good plan' for Bumrah. They aim to play better cricket against him without overcomplicating their approach.

When and where is the first T20I between India and Afghanistan?

The first T20I is scheduled for September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will start at 7 PM IST.

How familiar is the Afghanistan team with Indian conditions?

Afghanistan has considerable experience in India, having played in the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, and a previous bilateral series. They are familiar with the conditions.

What does Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran believe is key to competing with India?

Zadran believes proper execution of their plans will decide their success. He emphasized understanding how to adjust to Indian conditions and playing according to the opposition.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team T20I Cricket INdia Vs AFghanistan
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