India vs Afghanistan: BCCI To Field Full-Strength Squad For New Chandigarh Test

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India vs Afghanistan: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has opted for a high-intensity approach to the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, scheduled to begin on 6 June. Despite the fixture falling outside the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, the selection committee intends to field a premier starting eleven. According to a report by PTI, the match will mark a historic occasion as the maiden Test hosted at the new stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

No Room for Experimentation in Red-Ball Cricket

Following recent triumphs in the ODI Champions Trophy and consecutive T20 World Cup titles, the BCCI appears determined to rectify the national team's fluctuating form in the longest format. The decision to overlook backup players in favour of established stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj signals a shift in strategy. A BCCI source clarified the board's stance to PTI, emphasising that the national cap remains a prestigious honour rather than a trial opportunity.

"The India Test cap isn’t for experimentation. For that, you have India A shadow tours. As of now, in Tests, Bumrah, Siraj and Prasidh are top three bowlers on the selectors’ radar," the official stated. This move is particularly notable given that the pace unit will be transitioning directly from a demanding IPL 2026 season.

Tactical Transition Under Gautam Gambhir

The Indian Test side is currently navigating a challenging transitional phase following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill and the coaching of Gautam Gambhir, the team has faced a difficult run of results. Statistics indicate an underwhelming win percentage of 36.84 across 19 matches, including a home series loss to South Africa and a clean sweep by New Zealand.

Qualification Hurdles for WTC 2027 Final

India currently sits in sixth place in the WTC standings with a points percentage of 48.15. Having managed only four victories in nine games during this cycle, the road to the 2027 final appears increasingly steep. The upcoming red-ball calendar remains packed, featuring a two-match away series in Sri Lanka and a tour of New Zealand later this year. The cycle will eventually conclude with a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in early 2027.

Afghanistan Tour of India Schedule

The tour will commence with the red-ball fixture before moving into a three-match ODI series across various venues.

6 June: One-off Test – New Chandigarh

14 June: 1st ODI – Dharamshala

17 June: 2nd ODI – Lucknow

20 June: 3rd ODI – Chennai