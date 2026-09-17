India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Finale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Afghanistan in the final T20I today.

India already secured series, now targets a clean sweep.

Afghanistan seeks a win, avoiding a series whitewash.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: India will take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the hosts already having secured the series after winning the opening two games. Shreyas Iyer and his side will now look to complete a clean sweep, while Afghanistan will be determined to end the series on a winning note. With India having wrapped up the contest 2-0, the final game could also provide an opportunity for both teams to experiment with their combinations and give more players valuable game time.

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Where To Watch

In India, viewers can watch the third India vs Afghanistan T20I live on Sony Sports Ten 5.

Those looking to follow the action online can access the live stream through FanCode.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Timings

The third and final IND vs AFG T20I will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, September 17.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

India enter the contest with an unassailable 2-0 lead and will be aiming to finish the three-match series with another victory.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Squads

India, led by Shreyas Iyer, have a blend of experienced campaigners and exciting young talent in their squad.

With the series already secured, the final match could offer the team another chance to assess its options ahead of upcoming assignments.

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan, captained by Ibrahim Zadran, will be hoping to avoid a series whitewash.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq

The squad features a number of proven T20 performers, including Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, giving the visitors plenty of experience heading into the final encounter.