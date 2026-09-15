India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Weather, Pitch Report, Playing XI & Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India aims to seal T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi.

Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Chakaravarthy; rain may delay match.

Batting-friendly pitch; toss winner likely to bowl first.

India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan when the teams meet in the second match at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 15. The hosts lead 1-0 after a dominant seven-wicket win in the series opener.

The biggest change for India is expected to come in the spin department, with Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of the remaining matches due to injury. Ravi Bishnoi is likely to replace him in the playing XI.

The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, while the match will begin at 7:30 PM.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Delhi Weather Update

Rain could affect the start of the match in Delhi. The forecast indicates around a 20 per cent chance of rain at 7:00 PM, which could delay the toss.

However, the possibility of rain is expected to drop significantly after 8:00 PM. With temperatures likely to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, the match is not currently expected to face a major rain threat once play begins.

A delayed start remains the main concern for both teams.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is generally considered favourable for batters, with good bounce and consistent pace allowing the ball to come onto the bat.

The short boundaries can make life difficult for bowlers, particularly during the middle and death overs. Spinners will need to rely on variations and disciplined lengths rather than expecting excessive assistance from the surface.

The captain winning the toss is likely to prefer bowling first, especially if there is any moisture around the pitch because of the weather.

India Probable Playing XI

Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket for 16 runs in four overs during the first T20I. However, his injury has ruled him out of the entire series.

Ravi Bishnoi, who is already part of the squad, is the most likely replacement. India are otherwise expected to retain the combination that secured a comfortable win in the opening match.

India probable XI: Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

India will enter the match with confidence after Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 82 off 32 balls helped them chase Afghanistan’s 156-run target with seven wickets and 38 balls remaining in the first T20I.