India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I: Toss Result & Final Playing XIs

IND vs AFG Toss: India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Afghanistan in the second game in New Delhi today. The Men in Blue came out on top in the series opener, putting themselves one win away from an unassailable lead. Afghanistan, however, have a chance to hit back and level the series before the finale. With the visitors needing a victory to keep the contest alive, the second T20I carries plenty of significance for both sides.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Who Won The Toss?

Toss for the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bowl first again.

Here's a look at the playing XIs for tonight:

IND - Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi

AFG - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran (C), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

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IND vs AFG Head-To-Head Stats

India have continued to dominate the T20I rivalry against Afghanistan, with the Men in Blue winning 8 of the 10 meetings between the sides.

Afghanistan are still searching for their first victory over India in the format, having suffered eight defeats, while one match ended in a tie and another produced no result.

The latest win in the series opener has further extended India’s superiority in the head-to-head record.

Afghanistan will now be desperate to change that trend in the second T20I, as another defeat would hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final match.