India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces Afghanistan in the second T20I tonight.

India leads series 1-0; Afghanistan hopes to equalize.

Match begins 7:30 PM IST at Delhi's Arun Jaitley.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: India are set to face Afghanistan in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, with the visitors looking to level the contest after India won the opening game. The series gives Shreyas Iyer and his team another opportunity to build momentum ahead of the Asian Games, while Afghanistan will be eager to bounce back against a dominant India side. With big names involved on both sides, fans will be keen to catch the action live.

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Where To Watch

In India, viewers can catch the match on Sony Sports Ten 5, while fans looking to watch online can access the live stream through FanCode.

Although Afghanistan are designated as the hosts for the series, all three matches are being played in Delhi.

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India vs Afghanistan T20I Timings

The second IND vs AFG T20I match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today, that is September 15.

The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Squads

India is being led by Shreyas Iyer and have a strong mix of established players and emerging stars.

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur

Afghanistan, captained by Ibrahim Zadran, also boast plenty of T20 experience, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among the key names.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

The Men in Blue head into the second game with a 1-0 lead after defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets in the opening T20I.

Abhishek Sharma starred with a blistering 82 off 32 balls as India chased down the target with 38 balls to spare.

It will also be interesting to see if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets a chance in the playing XI after Sanju Samson got out cheaply in the series opener.