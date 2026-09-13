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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India begin their T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi on September 13. Here is everything you need to know about the match and how to watch it live.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India plays Afghanistan in first T20I on September 13.
  • Game at Arun Jaitley Stadium begins 7:30 PM IST.
  • TV broadcast on Sony Sports Network, live streaming on FanCode.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India are all set to begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with plenty of attention surrounding the opening contest in New Delhi. The series gives Shreyas Iyer and his team another opportunity to build momentum ahead of the Asian Games, while Afghanistan will be eager to challenge a dominant India side after losing a Test and ODI series earlier this year. With several big names involved on both sides, fans will be keen to catch the action live.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

India vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13.

The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM.

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In India, viewers can catch the match on TV on Sony Sports Ten 5, while FanCode will provide the live streaming option.

Although Afghanistan are designated as the hosts for the series, all three games will take place in Delhi.

India vs Afghanistan Squads

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer and have a strong mix of established players and emerging stars, including teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan, captained by Ibrahim Zadran, also boast plenty of T20 experience, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among the key names.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

India have a commanding record against Afghanistan in T20Is, winning eight of their nine meetings, with one match ending without a result.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the first T20I between India and Afghanistan be played?

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

How can viewers in India watch the IND vs AFG 1st T20I?

In India, viewers can watch the match on TV on Sony Sports Ten 5. For live streaming options, FanCode will be providing the service.

Who are the captains for India and Afghanistan in this series?

Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian team. Afghanistan will be led by Ibrahim Zadran for the series.

What is India's T20I record against Afghanistan?

India has a strong record against Afghanistan in T20Is, having won eight of their nine meetings. One match between the two teams ended without a result.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arun Jaitley Stadium Shreyas Iyer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INdia Vs AFghanistan
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