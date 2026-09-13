India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India plays Afghanistan in first T20I on September 13.

Game at Arun Jaitley Stadium begins 7:30 PM IST.

TV broadcast on Sony Sports Network, live streaming on FanCode.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India are all set to begin their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with plenty of attention surrounding the opening contest in New Delhi. The series gives Shreyas Iyer and his team another opportunity to build momentum ahead of the Asian Games, while Afghanistan will be eager to challenge a dominant India side after losing a Test and ODI series earlier this year. With several big names involved on both sides, fans will be keen to catch the action live.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming Info

India vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13.

The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM.

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In India, viewers can catch the match on TV on Sony Sports Ten 5, while FanCode will provide the live streaming option.

Although Afghanistan are designated as the hosts for the series, all three games will take place in Delhi.

India vs Afghanistan Squads

India will be led by Shreyas Iyer and have a strong mix of established players and emerging stars, including teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan, captained by Ibrahim Zadran, also boast plenty of T20 experience, with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz among the key names.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Rahman, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Naveen-ul-Haq.

India have a commanding record against Afghanistan in T20Is, winning eight of their nine meetings, with one match ending without a result.