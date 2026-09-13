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English NewsSportsCricketWill Rain Wash Out India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I? Delhi Weather Update

Will Rain Wash Out India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I? Delhi Weather Update

Rain could affect the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I in Delhi, with showers forecast around match time on Sunday, September 13. Check latest weather forecast, rain chances, match timing, squads & more.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Weather Update: Rain could disrupt the opening T20I between India and Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday, September 13. While showers are expected to ease around match time, the possibility of a delayed start remains a concern for fans.

The three-match series will begin at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which has been designated as Afghanistan’s home venue for the fixtures. The toss is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, with the match set to begin at 7 PM.

Rain Threat Over Delhi

According to AccuWeather, Delhi could see a 64 per cent chance of rain during the day on Sunday. The possibility of showers is expected to continue into the evening, although the intensity may reduce around the scheduled start of play.

The rain probability is forecast to remain around 50 per cent after 1 PM. It may fall to 40 per cent by 6 PM and 37 per cent at 7 PM.

The chance of rain could rise slightly to 40 per cent during the next two hours before dropping to 37 per cent at 10 PM and 34 per cent at 11 PM.

The forecast suggests that rain could delay the toss or interrupt the early stages of the match. However, a complete washout cannot be confirmed at this stage. Overcast conditions are expected to remain throughout the evening.

India vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head Record

India and Afghanistan have faced each other nine times in T20Is since 2010. India have won seven of those matches.

One game ended in a tie, with India winning the Super Over. Another match was abandoned without a result.

India will enter the series as the stronger side on paper, but Afghanistan have several experienced players who could make the contest competitive.

Where To Watch India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Fans can also stream the match live through the FanCode app and website.

India vs Afghanistan: Full Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Noor-ul-Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Umarzai, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Afghanistan Cricket Shreyas Iyer Rashid Khan T20I Cricket INdia Vs AFghanistan India Cricket
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