India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Could Be Rescheduled? DDCA Clarifies Delhi Police's Stand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India-Afghanistan T20I opener faces scheduling uncertainty due to conflict.

Delhi BRICS Summit security impacts first T20I match arrangements.

First T20I potentially moving from September 13 currently.

Series also prepares India for upcoming Asian Games campaign.

IND vs AFG: India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan has run into an unexpected hurdle, with the opening match in Delhi reportedly facing a possible date change because of security arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

The first T20I is scheduled for September 13 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, but Delhi Police have reportedly asked the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) to reschedule the fixture. The request comes as the capital prepares to host the BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13.

Why Could India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Be Rescheduled?

The clash between two major events has created a security challenge for authorities. With several high-profile international delegations expected in Delhi for the BRICS Summit, security arrangements across the capital are being stepped up.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Delhi Police have sought a change to the September 13 cricket fixture because of the additional security requirements during the summit. The concern is reportedly about managing the cricket match alongside the large-scale security operation required for the international gathering.

The development has put the opening match of the three-game series under a cloud, although there has been no official confirmation yet that the fixture has actually been moved.

DDCA Clarifies Position On India-Afghanistan T20I

Amid the reports, DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has offered a different perspective on the situation.

Sharma told News18 CricketNext that the only communication the state association has received from Delhi Police so far relates to crowd management arrangements.

According to Sharma, the instructions include opening the stadium gates earlier and taking steps to prevent road congestion around the venue. This suggests that, at least from the DDCA's perspective, there has not yet been a formal communication confirming that the match must be shifted.

The contrasting developments mean the situation remains fluid. While the reported police request to reschedule has emerged as a major concern, the DDCA's clarification indicates that discussions around the match are still ongoing.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule

The three-match series is currently scheduled to begin on September 13, with the second T20I on September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches are set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

For now, September 13 remains the official date for the opening match. However, with the BRICS Summit and India-Afghanistan T20I scheduled to coincide in Delhi, the possibility of a change remains one to watch closely.