Shubman Gill And The Debutants Seal Seven-Wicket Victory Over Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan Highlights: The Indian national cricket team secured a highly convincing seven-wicket victory against Afghanistan during an action-packed opening One Day International fixture at the scenic Dharamshala stadium. Heavy initial downpours heavily disrupted operations, forcing match officials to compress the standard fifty-over contest into a highly volatile twenty-five-overs-per-side encounter.

Emerging Pace Bowlers Stun Afghan Top Order

The hosts initially elected to field first under heavy cloud cover, allowing their newly introduced bowling prospects to excel. Dynamic debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey immediately justified their strategic selections by efficiently sharing six wickets.

The impressive domestic pair effectively dismantled the top order, reducing the visiting lineup to a precarious twenty-five runs for the loss of three early wickets. Brar returned remarkable figures of three for twenty-seven, while Dubey claimed three for forty-seven.

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Afghan Counter Attack

Despite the initial batting collapse, aggressive opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz single-handedly revived the visitors' hopes with a spectacular counter-attacking display. The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman smashed a blistering 102 runs from just fifty-one deliveries.

His highly entertaining knock featured eight boundaries and eight massive sixes, momentarily catching the home fielders completely off guard. His historic efforts anchored the total before the lower order folded for 194 runs.

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Opening Partnership Sets Tone

Chasing a revised target of 195, veteran opener Rohit Sharma launched the reply with intent before suffering a frustrating run-out dismissal for sixteen runs. The unexpected loss did little to deter the top order.

Young star Shubman Gill safely assumed total control of the high-stakes run chase by anchoring the home team's response. The elegant right-hander compiled a brilliant, unbeaten eighty-four runs to keep his side ahead of the required rate.

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Middle-Order Contributions Wrap Up Victory

Aggressive stroke-player Ishan Kishan provided vital support during the middle overs, contributing a quickfire thirty-four runs to dismantle the secondary spinning attack. His dismissal brought KL Rahul to the crease.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman accelerated towards the target, bludgeoning a rapid thirty-nine runs from just nineteen deliveries to ensure a thoroughly comfortable finish. The dynamic boundary hitting easily sealed the match with overs to spare.

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