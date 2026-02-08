WATCH: India U19 World Cup Winners Return Home To Grand Welcome

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: India U19 World Cup Winners Return Home To Grand Welcome

India’s Under-19 team capped off a stellar ICC U19 World Cup 2026 campaign by clinching a record sixth title and returned home to a rousing reception.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s Under-19 team produced a memorable campaign at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, showcasing depth, resilience and consistency to lift the trophy for a record 6th time.

After beating England in the final, the players returned home to a grand welcome, serenaded by fans. Check it out:

The video above features several players, such as the team's captain, Ayush Mhatre, as well as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who finished as the tournament's second highest run-scorer, and struck an 80-ball 175 in the final.

India Lift Record 6th ICC U19 World Cup

India made an emphatic statement in the U19 World Cup final after winning the toss and choosing to bat first, launching a relentless assault that left England overwhelmed from the very start.

The innings was defined by a breathtaking display from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who delivered a performance for the ages on the biggest stage.

The left-hander tore into the bowling with remarkable composure and power, racing to a century in just 55 balls before closing his innings on an astonishing 175 from 80 deliveries. His knock, laced with 15 boundaries and an equal number of sixes, dismantled England’s attack and set the tone for a one-sided contest.

Suryavanshi found valuable support in skipper Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a steady 53. Together, the pair stitched a commanding 142-run stand that anchored India’s innings and ensured there was no let-up in momentum.

The middle order then built on the platform, with Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu chipping in, before Kanishk Chouhan added late fireworks with a quick 37 to push India to a monumental 411 for nine.

Chasing an imposing target of 412, England’s reply stumbled almost immediately as RS Ambrish struck early to remove Joseph Moores. Ben Dawkins offered resistance with a half-century, while Ben Mayes provided support in a brief recovery, but the contest swung decisively once India turned to spin.

The scoring slowed dramatically, pressure mounted, and England’s middle order unravelled in quick succession, handing India complete control and sealing a dominant finish to a remarkable final.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many times has India won the ICC U19 World Cup?

India has won the ICC U19 World Cup a record 6 times.

Who was the captain of the victorious Indian U19 team?

The captain of the Indian U19 team was Ayush Mhatre.

What was Vaibhav Suryavanshi's highest score in the final?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an astonishing 175 runs from 80 deliveries in the final.

What was the total score of the Indian team in the final?

India scored a monumental 411 for nine in the final match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
Embed widget