India U19 vs USA U19 Live Streaming, Telecast: When And Where To Watch

India U19 vs USA U19 Live Streaming, Telecast: The 2026 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup officially gets underway today, January 15, 2026, with five-time champions India facing off against USA in the tournament opener. Group A clash is being held at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

India U-19 enters this edition as one of the heavy favorites, despite a narrow loss to Australia in the 2024 final.

Led by Ayush Mhatre, the squad arrived in Zimbabwe in formidable form, having recently secured a 3-0 series sweep against South Africa.

USA, captained by Utkarsh Srivastava, will be looking to challenge the heavyweights after gaining valuable experience in their warm-up fixtures against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India U19 vs USA U19 Live Streaming, Telecast

When will India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match take place?

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match will take place on Thursday (January 15).

Where will India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match take place?

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match will take place at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

What time will India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match start?

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match will start at 1:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match?

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match live streaming?

India U19 vs USA U19 ICC U19 World Cup match live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app.

Key Players to Watch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India): The 14-year-old batting sensation is under the spotlight after making waves in domestic and youth cricket. His aggressive style at the top of the order is expected to set the tone for India.

Ayush Mhatre (India): The captain, who has already gained recognition with Chennai Super Kings, provides stability and leadership.

Utkarsh Srivastava (USA): The skipper will be the anchor for a USA side that aims to bridge the gap against elite cricketing nations.