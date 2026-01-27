The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026. The game will begin at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Match Date, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming
The ICC Under-19 World Cup's Super 6 stage is set to host an India vs Pakistan clash. Check out match date, time, venue and live streaming details for the fixture.
India vs Pakistan is the pinnacle of cricket rivalry, attracting millions of viewers from across the globe, the latest iteration of which is set to be held at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.
Albeit a clash of youth teams, the dynamics carry significant weight and drama from recently played encounters, in which Pakistan has had the upper hand.
However, the Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, as well as the fans, would be itching for a strong comeback. For those interested, here is IND U19 vs PAK U19 match date, time, venue, live streaming and other details.
IND U19 vs PAK U19 Match Date & Time
The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup clash is scheduled for this Sunday, that is February 1, 2026.
As for the match time, the first ball is to be bowled at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means the toss should take place at around 12:30 PM IST.
India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup Venue
The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe is set to host the IND U19 vs PAK U19 World Cup match.
This venue has hosted several matches already in this tournament, including three of India's fixtures which they won. How their outing against Pakistan pans out here remains to be seen.
India and Pakistan's youth teams recently met in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and U19 Asia Cup competitions, in which it was Pakistan that emerged victorious. In fact, PAK enjoyed a dominating win in their U19 Asia Cup Final meeting.
India's star batsman, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, had failed to fire then, but has been in great form since then, and is expected to go all guns blazing.
U19 World Cup: IND vs PAK Live Streaming
The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match on February 1.
Certain Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the match on TV.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match scheduled?
Where will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match be held?
The match will be hosted at the Queen's Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe. This venue has already hosted several matches in the tournament.
How can I watch the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match?
The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. It will also be broadcast on certain Star Sports Network channels.
What was the recent performance of Pakistan U19 against India U19?
Pakistan U19 has had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning matches in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the U19 Asia Cup, including a dominating win in the final.