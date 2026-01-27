Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIndia U19 vs Pakistan U19: Match Date, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming

India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Match Date, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming

The ICC Under-19 World Cup's Super 6 stage is set to host an India vs Pakistan clash. Check out match date, time, venue and live streaming details for the fixture.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan is the pinnacle of cricket rivalry, attracting millions of viewers from across the globe, the latest iteration of which is set to be held at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

Albeit a clash of youth teams, the dynamics carry significant weight and drama from recently played encounters, in which Pakistan has had the upper hand. 

However, the Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, as well as the fans, would be itching for a strong comeback. For those interested, here is IND U19 vs PAK U19 match date, time, venue, live streaming and other details.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Match Date & Time

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup clash is scheduled for this Sunday, that is February 1, 2026. 

As for the match time, the first ball is to be bowled at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means the toss should take place at around 12:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup Venue

The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe is set to host the IND U19 vs PAK U19 World Cup match.

This venue has hosted several matches already in this tournament, including three of India's fixtures which they won. How their outing against Pakistan pans out here remains to be seen.

India and Pakistan's youth teams recently met in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and U19 Asia Cup competitions, in which it was Pakistan that emerged victorious. In fact, PAK enjoyed a dominating win in their U19 Asia Cup Final meeting.

India's star batsman, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, had failed to fire then, but has been in great form since then, and is expected to go all guns blazing.

U19 World Cup: IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match on February 1.

Certain Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the match on TV.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match scheduled?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match is scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026. The game will begin at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match be held?

The match will be hosted at the Queen's Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe. This venue has already hosted several matches in the tournament.

How can I watch the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup match?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. It will also be broadcast on certain Star Sports Network channels.

What was the recent performance of Pakistan U19 against India U19?

Pakistan U19 has had the upper hand in recent encounters, winning matches in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and the U19 Asia Cup, including a dominating win in the final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
U19 World Cup IND U19 Vs PAK U19 Vaibhav Suryavanshi India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
‘Mother Of All Deals’: Modi Says India-EU Free Trade Pact Strengthens Democracy, Rule Of Law
Entertainment
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Faces Setback As Madras HC Division Bench Sends Case Back To Single Judge
World
'Europe Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Trade Deals'
'Financing War Against Themselves': US Reacts As India-EU Set To Ink 'Mother Of All Deals'
Cities
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud
Advertisement

Videos

Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall in Hill Areas Disrupts Daily Life, Roads Turn Slippery and Dangerous
Breaking News: Suspension Row Deepens as Alankar Agnihotri Protests Outside DM Office
Breaking News: UP Suspends Bareilly City Magistrate After Exit, Orders High-Level Inquiry
Breaking News: No Cash, No Counters, Bank Employees on Nationwide Strike
Breaking News: UGC Likely to Issue Clarification Soon Amid Ongoing Row Over New Regulations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget