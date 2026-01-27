India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Match Date, Venue, Start Time, Live Streaming

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India vs Pakistan is the pinnacle of cricket rivalry, attracting millions of viewers from across the globe, the latest iteration of which is set to be held at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026.

Albeit a clash of youth teams, the dynamics carry significant weight and drama from recently played encounters, in which Pakistan has had the upper hand.

However, the Boys in Blue, led by Ayush Mhatre, as well as the fans, would be itching for a strong comeback. For those interested, here is IND U19 vs PAK U19 match date, time, venue, live streaming and other details.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Match Date & Time

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup clash is scheduled for this Sunday, that is February 1, 2026.

As for the match time, the first ball is to be bowled at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), which means the toss should take place at around 12:30 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup Venue

The Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Zimbabwe is set to host the IND U19 vs PAK U19 World Cup match.

This venue has hosted several matches already in this tournament, including three of India's fixtures which they won. How their outing against Pakistan pans out here remains to be seen.

India and Pakistan's youth teams recently met in the Rising Stars Asia Cup and U19 Asia Cup competitions, in which it was Pakistan that emerged victorious. In fact, PAK enjoyed a dominating win in their U19 Asia Cup Final meeting.

India's star batsman, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, had failed to fire then, but has been in great form since then, and is expected to go all guns blazing.

U19 World Cup: IND vs PAK Live Streaming

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match on February 1.

Certain Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the match on TV.